Gilles & Poirier reach Final with silver at Finlandia Trophy; Gogolev claims first Grand Prix medal

Team Canada delivered on the final day of competition at the 2025 Finlandia Trophy. Stephen Gogolev earned his first Grand Prix medal with bronze in the men’s event, before Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier closed the day with ice dance silver.

Gilles and Poirier posted a total of 202.11 to secure second place and qualify for the ISU Grand Prix Final in December. France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron secured gold with 204.18, while Americans Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik claimed bronze with 196.02.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, skate during the free program at the 2025 Finlandia Trophy event in Finland, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Photo by ISU Figure Skating.

Skating their free dance to Vincent by Govardo, with several updated features since Skate Canada, the Canadians scored 122.55, adding to their rhythm dance mark of 79.56.

“I think we’re really proud of our performance today,” Poirier said. “We had a lot of pressure on ourselves after a weak performance at Skate Canada, and so we needed to prove to ourselves that we are capable of this program, and I think we accomplished that today.”

“We’ve had low levels this week and so we’ll have some things we need to work on, and you know, we have a little bit of time now before the Final to just clean some things up before we go there. But I think we’re really excited to qualify for the Final again and to take that next step closer to the [Olympic Winter] Games.”

Earlier in the day, Stephen Gogolev continued his comeback season, posting 253.61 points to claim bronze in the men’s competition. He finished behind Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama (270.45 points) and France’s Adam Siao Him Fa (256.98).

Gogolev delivered a clean short program on Friday, landing two quad jumps and a triple axel. He entered the men’s free skate in second place with 89.35 points, close to his personal-best 90.19 set earlier this season. He scored 164.25 in the free, trailing 0.22 points behind European champion and world bronze medallist Adam Siao Him Fa to secure his first Grand Prix podium.

Roman Sadovsky served notice that he’s a serious contender for Canada’s lone men’s spot for Milano Cortina 2026, finishing fourth overall with 243.29 points. Sadovsky was sixth after the short program, but closed the gap on the medallists in Saturday’s free skate.

This is the fourth time this season that Gogolev and Sadovsky are competing in the same event. The Olympic selection will be determined after January’s national championships in Gatineau, Quebec.

In the women’s competition, three-time Canadian champion Madeline Schizas, the favourite for Canada’s only women’s Olympic spot, moved up the leaderboard with a fourth-place result, after finishing in ninth place at her first Grand Prix outing this season.

In the pairs competition, national silver medallists Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished fifth overall with 191.33 points, building on their recent personal best in the short program at Skate Canada International.

The Finlandia Trophy is the last of six events in the Grand Prix series, and the last chance to qualify for the Grand Prix Final set for December 5-8, 2025, in Nagoya, Japan.