“Team Canada athletes can’t do this alone,” says freestyle skier and Olympic medallist Marion Thénault

I fell in love with aerials from the moment I tried it.

I grew up as a gymnast, but by the time I turned 17, my passion for the sport had faded. I didn’t know what would come next, until I attended an RBC Training Ground event in my hometown of Sherbrooke, Québec. A coach saw potential in me and invited me to try aerials.

There was just one catch: I didn’t know how to ski.

That didn’t stop me. I trained in the pool over the summer and learned to ski in the winter – and discovered a new passion. My coach believed in me from the start – he told me he thought we could go to the Olympics in 2022 if I poured my heart and soul into the sport. I was all in.

But there are financial challenges that come with being a Team Canada athlete. When I started out, my family used the money they had saved for my education to cover training and competition costs (this was long before I was competing internationally and earning results-based funding). I had to buy summer skis and move away from home at 17 to be near the training centre.

My gymnastics background gave me the strength, discipline and courage to progress quickly. And within four years of putting skis on for the first time, I was at the Olympic Games representing Canada. In Beijing, I finished seventh in the women’s event, and our mixed aerial team placed third. Since then, I’ve won three World Cup titles, including one at home in Canada in 2023.

But even now, as one of the top aerialists, the financial reality is daunting. And that’s why I’m so thankful for your support.

Team Canada athletes are working tirelessly toward the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games – but we can’t do it alone. Please consider a donation to support us on our path to the podium. Even in individual sports, success is a team effort. Imagine what we could do if we had the whole nation behind us.

The sport demands everything from me – physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m attempting the hardest tricks in the world, which come with real risks. I choose to do them because I want to reach my full potential and inspire others to do the same. But it takes a team of coaches, physiotherapists and supporters to keep me at my best.

As a recipient of funding through the Canadian Olympic Foundation, I know the impact donor support has on athletes. Your contributions mean I can focus on training and competing, instead of worrying about expenses. Donor funding allows me to attend specialized training camps, access the best coaches and compete against the best in the world.

But it’s more than that. Your support gives me strength. Knowing Canadians are behind me gives me the courage to keep pushing my limits and perfecting the most challenging jumps in my sport. It reminds me that I’m not just doing this for myself – I’m representing a country that believes in its athletes. Every time I compete with the maple leaf on my chest, I’m deeply proud. It’s a feeling of connection to Canadians everywhere – even those I’ll never meet. It’s powerful. It’s magical.

The Olympics brings us together as a nation. The Games are a rare moment where we celebrate sport – and celebrate what Canadians are capable of when we dream big and work hard.

Thank you for cheering us on. The louder you cheer, the higher we jump! Your support makes a difference in ways you can see – on the podium – and ways that you can’t: in our confidence, our focus and our ability to keep pushing for greatness.

As we make the final push toward Milano Cortina 2026, please consider donating today. Together, we can create new Canadian Olympic moments, inspire the next generation and show the world what we can achieve.

With your help, Team Canada will continue to thrive – on the slopes, on the ice and in the hearts of Canadians everywhere.

With gratitude,

Marion Thénault

Freestyle Skiing – Aerials

Olympic Medallist, World Champion