Howden wins 20th career title with gold in Innichen

The world’s top men’s ski cross athlete added another gold medal to his resume at the World Cup in Innichen, Italy on Saturday.

Reece Howden led wire-to-wire in the four-man ski cross final, finishing with a time of one minute, 13.43 seconds to capture his 20th career World Cup title.

Howden has now won two consecutive ski cross competitions after claiming gold last week in Arosa, Swirtzerland.

Howden is the defending Crystal Globe champion after winning seven gold medals during the 2024-25 season. He currently leads the FIS World Cup standings in ski cross after three weeks of competition.

Howden competed alongside countrymate Jared Schmidt in the final. However, an early slip forced Schmidt to play catch-up. Two Swiss racers rounded out the podium; Alex Fiva crossed the finish line 0.54 seconds behind Howden to claim silver, while Tobias Baur finished a distant third to claim bronze.

Kevin Drury finished tenth as he raced to a time of 1:15.35 in the quarterfinal. Drury currently sits in fourth place in the overall standings.

On the women’s side, Brittany Phelan also placed in the Top 10, finishing ninth with a time of 1:19.90.

World Cup action continues in Innichen on Sunday. Competition will resume in 2026 with three stops in January ahead of Milano Cortina 2026.