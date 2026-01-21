Three skeleton athletes nominated to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada will have a team of three athletes competing in skeleton at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Jane Channell and Hallie Clarke will compete in the women’s event, while Josip Brusic will race in the men’s event. By virtue of qualifying at least one woman and one man, Canada will also be able to enter the first ever Olympic mixed team skeleton event on the new ice track at the Cortina Sliding Centre. Channell is headed to her third straight Games while Clarke and Brusic will be making their Olympic debuts.

She may be just 21 years old, but Clarke is no stranger to big stages. Two years ago, she captured gold at the 2024 IBSF World Championships, becoming the youngest women’s skeleton world champion ever. She then became the first athlete to ever hold the junior and senior skeleton world titles simultaneously after winning gold at the 2025 IBSF Junior World Championships.

Skeleton athlete Hallie Clarke waves to fans after winning the 2024 IBSF World Championships. Credit: IBSF

It’s been a relatively rapid rise for Clarke, who began her skeleton journey in 2018 when the then-14-year-old traded in her skates for a sled. She was part of Team Canada at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games and then debuted on the IBSF World Cup circuit in 2022.

“This is a dream come true. As a child, I used to pretend to skate in front of the TV while watching the Olympics, saying that was going to be me one day. The sport changed, but the dream never did. I know little me would be so proud of all the hard work and sacrifice I’ve put in over the years to make this dream come true,” said Clarke.

At 37 years old, Channell remains one of the fastest starters on the World Cup scene. She is a four-time World Cup medallist who won a Crystal Globe for finishing third overall in the 2015-16 World Cup standings. On the road to Milano Cortina 2026, she has played a key leadership role in the rebuild of the national skeleton program.

First inspired to take up skeleton after watching the sport make its permanent return to the Olympic program at Salt Lake City 2002, Channell embarked on her dream thanks to the Whistler Sliding Centre built for Vancouver 2010.

Jane Channell celebrates with fans at the 2024 IBSF World Championships in Winterberg, Germany (Viesturs Lacis/IBSF)

“When I first started sliding in 2011, I never would have imagined that I’d be a three-time Canadian Olympian. And when we chatted after Beijing 2022 about continuing for another four years, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it. I was wrong,” said Channell.

“These last four years have flown by with the ups and downs that come with any Olympic quadrennial, but this time it’s different. For the first time in my career, it truly feels like we did it together. We established a plan. We executed. We competed. We qualified for a third Olympic Games with the full support of the national skeleton program. It takes a village, but most importantly it takes a strong, supportive program. It is all of the athletes, coaches, and support staff who have inspired me to keep going. As a result we did it together.”

Despite their 16-year age gap, the two Canadian sliders have openly acknowledged their special bond as teammates and the positive impact they have had on each other’s careers.

“It’s an honour to represent Canada, and even more special to be doing it with an amazing team,” said Clarke. “Qualifying with Jane, someone I have aspired to be like since I started the sport, means more than words can describe.”

Josip Brusic at the end of a training run at the IBSF World Cup in St. Moritz, January 8, 2025 (IBSF)

Brusic, 23, only began competing internationally in December 2023. He teamed with Clarke to finish fourth in the mixed team event at the 2025 IBSF Junior World Championships. He spent this season racing primarily on the developmental circuits in North America and Asia, reaching the podium three times.

Team Canada has won four Olympic medals in skeleton, three of which were won the last time the Games were held in Italy at Turin 2006. The most recent medal was Jon Montgomery’s memorable gold at Vancouver 2010.

The men's and women's skeleton events at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place February 13-14, followed by the mixed team event on February 15.

Team Canada Skeleton Athletes at Milano Cortina 2026:

Josip Brusic (Okotoks, Alta.)

Jane Channell (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Hallie Clarke (Brighton, Ont.)