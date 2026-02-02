Tjerk Bartlema/COC

A united team of speed skating sprinters ready to take on Milano Cortina 2026

Canada’s long track speed skating team heads into the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games with a close-knit group of sprinters who train together in Quebec City.

At the centre of that group is veteran Laurent Dubreuil, who has alongside him a talented new generation that includes Béatrice Lamarche, Rose Laliberté-Roy, and Cédrick Brunet.

At 33, Dubreuil is preparing for his third Olympic Games with a mindset very different from his early years. A regular on the ISU World Cup circuit since 2014, the sprinter now embraces a mentoring role with his younger teammates.

“Speed skating is still an individual sport at the end of the day,” he explains. “For Béatrice, Cédrick and Rose, who I train with every day, their success belongs entirely to them. I don’t take any credit for that.”

Team Canada long track speed skater Laurent Dubreuil celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1000m event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 18, 2022. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

His goal is clear: to share his experience and help the next generation avoid the mistakes he once made.

“I want to help them not repeat the same mistakes I did, and hopefully become better than I ever was,” says the Beijing 2022 Olympic silver medallist.

The backstory between Dubreuil and Laliberté-Roy is particularly meaningful. Before becoming teammates, Dubreuil coached her when she was just getting started in speed skating.

“I remember coaching Rose, but I wouldn’t even call her an athlete at that point — she was six,” recalls the Quebec City native. “She was just a smiling little girl who looked like she was having fun.”

For Dubreuil, that playful approach is essential to developing young athletes.

“Parents shouldn’t be focused on their child being good at that age,” he says. “They should focus on them having fun, because if you want to go far, you have to work extremely hard. And if you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, it won’t last.”

Rose Laliberte-Roy competes in the women’s 500m division B race during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alberta on January 26, 2025. (Photo: Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

Today, seeing Laliberté-Roy competing alongside him on the elite international circuit is a reminder of how quickly time passes.

“When she joined the group and skated her first World Cup in the fall of 2022, it definitely made me feel a little old,” he admits with a laugh.

For Laliberté-Roy, that continuity is something special.

“Having Laurent as a coach early in my career and now going to my first Olympic Games with him is really meaningful,” says the 27-year-old skater. “If someone had told me that when I was a little girl, I never would have believed it.”

Meanwhile, Béatrice Lamarche is enjoying a breakthrough season. Her first individual World Cup medal in the 1000m at the opening stop in Salt Lake City in November marked a turning point.

“It gave my confidence a huge boost,” she says. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting that medal, but it showed me that I can compete with the best skaters in the world.”

Béatrice Lamarche of Canada competes in the Women’s 1000m race during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at the Utah Olympic Oval on November 14, 2025 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Matthew Stockman – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Her Olympic journey follows in the footsteps of her father, Benoît Lamarche, who competed in speed skating at the Sarajevo 1984 and Calgary 1988 Olympic Winter Games.

“It’s definitely special,” she says. “Not many people get to experience that within the same family and in the same sport.”

Her father’s advice has stayed with her.

“He was a bit younger when he competed at the Olympics, so his biggest piece of advice was to enjoy the moment and really take the time to understand what you’re accomplishing,” says the Quebec City native.

Lamarche’s progress is also the result of significant mental work she began four years ago. At the time, she struggled with anxiety and constant comparison with her competitors.

“I had a really hard time comparing myself to others,” she admits. “My goal wasn’t necessarily to be good, it was to beat everyone else.”

Working with a mental performance professional completely changed her perspective.

“It helped me refocus on myself and stop worrying about what others were doing,” says the skater, who will be making her Olympic debut. “If others performed well, it didn’t take anything away from my own performance.”

That new mindset now allows her to approach competitions with much greater calm.

Lamarche and Laliberté-Roy also share a unique bond. Born the same year, they grew up skating together, though they have only been training closely side by side for the past two years.

“Training with another woman is really fun, especially since there are so many guys on our teams,” Lamarche explains. “Rose has exceptional physical abilities. She motivates me a lot, both on and off the ice.”

Laliberté-Roy, in turn, sees Lamarche as a source of motivation.

“Béatrice really inspired me this fall with her performances and progression,” she says. “It shows that even at 27, you can still improve very quickly. We have a great relationship. She’s a friend.”

Cédrick Brunet of Canada competes in men’s 500m during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at Utah Olympic Oval on November 16, 2025 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Matthew Stockman – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Completing the quartet is Cédrick Brunet, who brings a calm, methodical approach. For him, success comes down to execution.

“It’s about getting to the start line and delivering what I’m capable of,” says the 25-year-old from Gatineau. “I proved that at the beginning of the season in Salt Lake City.”

Like his teammates, Brunet benefits from Dubreuil’s experience.

“I’ve had him around for more than five years, and he’s an excellent mentor,” Brunet says. “As the Games get closer, I’ll definitely be leaning on him even more for advice.”

Beyond results, it’s the strength of their relationships that truly binds the team together.

“When you train six days a week, 11 months a year, you end up becoming like brothers and sisters,” Brunet explains. “The bond we share makes us very close, and we’re heading to the Games with the goal of enjoying the experience together.”

For Laliberté-Roy, Lamarche and Brunet, the Olympic Games will mark a first appearance. For Dubreuil, it represents a chance to come full circle — helping guide the next generation toward success. A story that perfectly illustrates how experience and youth can come together in the pursuit of excellence.