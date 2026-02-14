Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada moments we loved to see in Week 1 at Milano Cortina 2026

Through the first week at Milano Cortina 2026, Team Canada’s Olympians have produced numerous moments that have had us nodding and saying “you love to see it”.

Here are 10 pieces of encouraging news through Week 1 for Team Canada at these Olympic Winter Games:

The prodigy steps up

Figure skater Stephen Gogolev has been through a lot en route to his first Olympic Games. But having finally arrived, the 21-year-old showed the world why he’s been on Canadian skating fans’ radar since he was 10.

Team Canada’s Stephen Gogolev competes in the Men’s FreeProgram at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 13, 2026. Photo by Danielle Earl/COC

He turned in a personal best short program performance to get Canada into the final portion of the figure skating team event. Then, later in the week, he produced the best free skate of his life to secure a fifth-place finish in the men’s singles event.

Having worked half his life to get here, Gogolev showed what he could do on the sport’s biggest stage. You love to see it.

Recovering just in time

Fellow figure skater Deanna Stellato-Dudek faced similar questions about whether or not she’d be here, albeit for different reasons.

At 42, Stellato-Dudek is twice Gogolev’s age but was also seeking her Olympic debut. Then an injury in training at home raised doubt that Stellato-Dudek and pairs partner Maxime Deschamps could compete in Milan.

But though they missed the team event, they will be able to take part in the pairs short program on Sunday. You love to see it.

Canadians have also loved to see the recovery trajectory for snowboarder Mark McMorris. He was hospitalized with a concussion and other injuries after a scary crash in training for the big air event.

But we learned during Week 1 that he’s been cleared to compete in the men’s slopestyle event, in which he already owns three Olympic medals.

And perhaps the biggest piece of injury-recovery news this week was the turnaround for Marie-Philip Poulin. Canada’s Captain Clutch in women’s hockey, Poulin returned from a knee injury for the quarterfinal against Germany on Saturday. She scored to tie Hayley Wickenheiser for the most Olympic goals all time.

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates her goal with teammate Sarah Fillier (10) during the third period of a women’s hockey quarterfinal game against Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Speed skaters earn their moments

Over on another type of ice, a few of Canada’s long track speed skaters had their own moments in Week 1 of these Games.

In her fifth Olympic Games, Valérie Maltais finally broke through to win her first individual Olympic medal. The 35-year-old won bronze in the women’s 3000m event, which was also the first medal for Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026.

She’s set to take part in the women’s team pursuit event in Week 2, offering one more chance for some Olympic glory.

Team Canada long track speed skater Valerie Maltais celebrates winning a bronze medal in Women’s 3000m Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 07, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

On Saturday, 33-year-old Laurent Dubreuil, the oldest competitor in the men’s 500m, won the bronze medal four years after he missed the podium in his specialty event by just 0.03.

Olympic newcomer Béatrice Lamarche has also had a Games to remember. The 27-year-old second-generation Olympian continued her incredible progression in the women’s 1000m event, finishing fifth.

“The Games have been much bigger than I could ever imagine, but it’s been a fantastic experience,” said Lamarche said. “I’m very proud of myself for being able to perform when it matters.”

A bright future

There were other Olympic debutantes who performed when it mattered, a number of whom are cross-country skiers. With top-10 finishes from Alison Mackie and Tom Stephen, plus a career-best performance from Xavier McKeever, this week showed the future is bright for Team Canada in cross-country skiing.

Alison MacKie, of Canada sits in the leader’s chair after crossing the finish line in the cross country skiing women’s 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

READ: Breakthrough Olympic Games continue for young Canadian cross-country skiers

Second time’s the charm

Of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in international sport. So it was entirely possible that Megan Oldham‘s Olympic story could have been defined by her close-but-no-cigar results at Beijing 2022.

But redemption was the name of the game at Milano Cortina 2026 for the 24-year-old freestyle skier. Oldham claimed Olympic bronze in the women’s ski slopestyle event in Week 1, and will look for another podium in the big air event on Monday.

Team Canada’s Megan Oldham competes in Women’s Slopestyle Finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Monday, February 09, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Getting their due

We wrap up where we began, in figure skating.

Long-time followers of Team Canada know all too well that in ice dance, the margins between victory and defeat can be extremely thin—and sometimes controversial.

So it was certainly good to see Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier get their moment on the Olympic podium in Milan. The three-time Olympians and four-time world championship medallists earned a bronze medal for their performance in Week 1.

Said Gilles after the medal ceremony: “I think we’re there to show people that anything is possible. … Just keep going after your dreams.”

Wise words as Team Canada looks ahead to more memorable moments in Week 2 at Milano Cortina 2026.