Day 13: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

While there may not be a large volume of events for Team Canada fans to keep an eye on during Day 13 at Milano Cortina 2026, there are certainly some significant ones.

Leading the way is the gold medal game in women’s hockey. There’s also a couple of key curling games on the schedule.

Here’s what you won’t want to miss.

Curling

It’s the last day of round robin play. Team Jacobs will close it out against Norway at 3:05 a.m. ET and then learn who their semifinal opponent will be for that playoff game at 1:05 p.m. ET. The winners of the two semifinal games will move on to play for gold.

Team Canada’s Tyler Tardi competes during the men’s curling event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Homan needs to win their game against South Korea at 8:05 a.m. ET to get into the playoffs. Canada, South Korea, and the United States all enter the final draw with identical 5-3 records. The United States holds the tiebreaker over Canada, having won their round robin matchup.

Freestyle Skiing

The qualification round and final for men’s aerials have been pushed to Thursday because of inclement weather in the forecast.

But the qualification rounds for men’s and women’s ski halfpipe are still on the schedule. Dylan Marineau, Brendan Mackay, and Andrew Longino will compete in the first men’s qualification run at 4:30 a.m ET. The second run is at 5:27 a.m ET.

Rachael Karker, Cassie Sharpe, Amy Fraser, and Dillan Glennie will be in the pipe for the first women’s qualification run at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second run at 2:27 p.m. ET.

The top 12 based on their best scoring of the two runs will advance to the respective finals.

Hockey

It’s the matchup everyone has anticipated and everyone will be talking about. Team Canada versus Team USA for the gold medal in women’s hockey. Puck drop is at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Team Canada’s Mitch Marner celebrates the game winning overtime goal with teammates Macklin Celebrini and Thomas Harley against Team Czechia during the their quarter-final hockey game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Canada, United States to renew rivalry in another Olympic gold medal game

Speed Skating – Long Track

The men’s 1500m will start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Daniel Hall is in the third pairing, David La Rue in the fifth pairing.