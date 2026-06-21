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Katzberg, De Grasse stand out at Canadian Track and Field Championships

World and Olympic hammer throw champion Ethan Katzberg once again set the standard at the 2026 Canadian Track and Field Championships, launching the hammer 81.13 metres on his final attempt to win a fourth straight national title.

Katzberg’s late throw highlighted another strong weekend for Canada’s leading international medal contenders at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility in Ottawa, Ont.

Throws

Canada’s hammer throw stars swept their events, with Camryn Rogers winning her sixth consecutive Canadian title. The reigning Olympic and world champion threw 76.17m to finish comfortably ahead of the field.

Sarah Mitton also continued her run of national dominance in the women’s shot put, winning a sixth straight title with a best throw of 19.48m.

Sprints

Andre De Grasse battled wet conditions to win the men’s 100m in 10.09 seconds, edging fellow Olympic relay champion Aaron Brown, who was second in 10.15.

Audrey Leduc gave the Ottawa-area crowd plenty to celebrate, winning the women’s 100m in 10.94 seconds before adding the 200m title to complete her third consecutive national sprint double.

Christopher Morales Williams won his fourth straight Canadian men’s 400m title in 45.58 seconds, continuing the momentum from his world indoor championship earlier this year.

Aaron Brown won the men’s 200m event, with a time of 20.33 seconds.

Middle distance and hurdles

With Marco Arop opting to race the 1500m at nationals instead of his usual 800m, Abdullahi Hassan claimed the men’s 800m title in 1:46.75.

Brooke Overholt captured the women’s 400m hurdles crown in 56.53 seconds, rounding out a weekend that showcased Canada’s established stars and the athletes pushing to join them on future international podiums.