Canada Soccer/Audrey Magny

Canada players, fans aim to win one for Ismaël Koné at FIFA World Cup

Ismaël Koné is done playing at this FIFA World Cup, but his impact still looms large for Team Canada.

The 24-year-old midfielder suffered a broken leg during Canada’s 6-0 win over Qatar on Thursday. The outpouring of support from teammates and Canadian fans was immediate, and is continuing ahead of Canada’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

The Voyageurs, the official supporters group of Canada’s national soccer team, is planning to distribute thousands of number 8s (Koné’s jersey number) for the game at BC Place.

There will also be a banner for Koné that fans will have the chance to sign at the group’s pre-match gathering.

Asked about the group’s plans at training on Monday, Canadian striker Cyle Larin noted that Koné remains in everyone’s thoughts.

“It’s important to be there for Ismaël,” said Larin. “The team will be there, the players will be there like we have for all of our players.

“We’re a close group. For the fans to be behind him too, it’s important. I think it shows the support for him.”

Defender Moïse Bombito is just returning to full fitness after an injury similar to that of Koné. He noted on Monday that teammates Maxime Crépeau and Tajon Buchanan have also recovered from similar adversity in recent years.

Bombito, who visited Koné at Vancouver General Hospital after Thursday’s match, gave his teammate some advice on recovery.

“I tried to be there as much as I could for him and let him know that he is not alone,” said Bombito.

READ: 5 big questions for Canada ahead of FIFA World Cup match with Switzerland

Canada (ranked No. 28 in the world) faces a tough match against Switzerland on Wednesday. With a win or draw against the Swiss (No. 18), the Canadians would win Group B and earn the right to play another match in Vancouver.

Knowing how much is at stake, the players on the field and the fans in the stadium will look to use Koné’s injury as a rallying point to push Canada farther than it’s after been before.

“I think we just use that emotion, we use what’s happened to bring us into the next game,” said Larin. “To do it for him.”