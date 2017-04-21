Photo: AP/Michael Sohn

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu got Canada onto the podium at the FINA Diving World Series in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, winning silver in the synchronized 3m springboard.

The Canadian duo scored 305.52 to finish sandwiched between Chinese gold medallists Chang Yani and Shi Tingmao (310.80) and Australian bronze medallists Esther Qin and Anabelle Smith (299.70) at the fourth and final stop of the elite international circuit.

Sitting second after the first three rounds, Abel and Citrini Beaulieu moved into the lead briefly after the fourth of their five dives when one of the Chinese competitors had a major miss. But Chang and Shi re-claimed top spot with their final effort.

This is the second World Series medal of the season for Abel and Citrini Beaulieu, who previously won bronze in Guangzhou, China in early March.

Canada just missed out on another medal when Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay finished fourth in the synchronized 10m platform.

The World Series continues throughout the weekend, concluding on Sunday.