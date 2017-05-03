After defending their IIHF World Championship gold in 2016, Team Canada is looking to extend the title winning streak to three.

Hockey Canada named 22 players to the world championship roster, including five members of last year’s gold medal squad. Returning players Calvin Pickard, Michael Matheson, Matt Duchene, Ryan O’Reilly, and Mark Scheifele will have their eyes set on duplicating last year’s gold medal success.

Team Canada’s Matt Duchene celebrates his goal against team USA with teammate Ryan O’Reilly in the first round of the World Cup in Toronto on Tuesday, September 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette

A victory would be extra sweet for O’Reilly and Duchene, who are in position to three-peat as world champions.

With the NHL’s decision to continue its regular schedule during PyeongChang 2018, this year’s world championship could be the last chance for NHL players to play for Canada until after the Olympic Winter Games.

This year’s tournament will be hosted in both Paris, France and Cologne, Germany from May 5 to 21. The Canadians’ preliminary rounds will take place in Paris, against Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia, who are also in Group B.

Team Canada fans can prepare to start cheering on their favourite Canucks on opening day as they go head-to-head with the Czech Republic, hungry for the nation’s 21st world championships title.

