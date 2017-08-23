Photo: Wrestling Canada

Michelle Fazzari and Justina Di Stasio got Canada on the wrestling world championships medal table after winning their bronze medal bouts on Wednesday in Paris.

Rio 2016 Olympian Fazzari was the first of Wrestling Canada‘s squad to grapple her way onto the podium in Paris. Fazzari took down Ella Nilsson of Sweden en route to the podium, dominating the 58kg match to win 7-0.

The Canadian’s road to her first world championships podium also included victories over Russia’s Valeria Koblova Zholobova (2-1) and Azerbaijan’s Iryna Petrovna Netreba (11-0).

Di Stasio came back to win bronze in the 75kg category, after her Chinese opponent Paliha Paliha was first on the scoreboard with a point in the first period. However, Di Stasio entered the second period aggressive and took down Paliha to pick up three points before she won by fall.

Di Stasio’s bronze medal victory over Paliha marks the Canadian’s best ever finish at a world championships. She also defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Kyzy (6-4), India’s Pooja Pooja (7-0) and Moldova’s Svetlana Saenko (10-0).

Canada’s wrestlers will look to pick up more medals before the tournament ends on August 25th. Fans can learn more about the Canadians competing at worlds here.