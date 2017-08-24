Photo: Jason Ransom

Canada’s Arthur Biyarslanov is getting ready to knock out the competition as the nation’s sole representative at the 2017 AIBA Boxing World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

The competition, featuring only men’s weight classes, is set to start on August 25 and promises boxing fans nine action-packed days with more than 250 boxers from around the world.

Biyarslanov, who represented Canada at Rio 2016, is no stranger to competition. The 22-year-old, also known as the “Chechen Wolf”, is a five-time Canadian Champion, 2015 Pan American Games Champion, and earned himself a bronze medal at the 2015 AMBC American Confederation Boxing Championship in Vargas, Venezuela.

His major international accomplishment so far in 2017 is the bronze medal he won at the continental championships in June, which secured his ticket to worlds.

At worlds, Biyarslanov will be competing in the 64 kg weight category, taking on Lithuanian boxer Evaldas Petrauskas in the first round on Friday. The winner of this round will go on to face Edwin Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic on Sunday, August 27.

To keep up with all of the action, head over to Boxing Canada’s twitter for live updates or you can stream the match here.