(AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, F64 Photo Agency)

Team Canada set the tone for the FIL World Cup season, sliding to a team relay silver in Innsbruck, Austria.

Alex Gough, Mitchel Malyk, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith gave Canadian luge fans an exciting start to the Olympic qualification season. The relay team raced clocked two minutes 11.025s to secure silver at the first World Cup event on Sunday. The Canadians finished +0.358s behind Germany’s winning team of Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

Related: Gough stand on third straight World Cup podium

The opener’s bronze went to Russia’s team of Ekaterina Baturina, Semen Pavlichenko, Aleksandr Denisev and Vladislav Antonov, who finished 0.377s behind the winners.

Sunday’s podium gave the Gough medal she just missed on Saturday, after finishing fourth in the women’s singles event.

Next weekend, Canada’s feet-first sliders will head to Winterberg, Germany, where they’ll look to secure their first medals of the season in the singles and doubles events.