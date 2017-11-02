Todd Weselake

This past weekend The Teck Coaching Series brought three Team Canada hockey heroes to kids and coaches in Sparwood, BC.

This Coaching Series brought together two time Olympic gold medallist Haley Irwin, Olympic gold medallist Sami Jo Small, and head coach of the 2018 PyeongChang Men’s Hockey Team, Willie Desjardins.

In it’s fourth year, the Teck coaching series brings Olympic-level expertise to coaches and athletes each year in communities near Teck operations. This Coaching Series includes a coaching workshop for local hockey coaches, followed by an on-ice hockey clinic for local youth.

As part of the Teck Coaching Series, BC Hockey will lead a National Coach Mentoring Program geared towards technical skill development. This Specialty Clinic will give each participant three credits towards their National Coaching Certification Program quorum.