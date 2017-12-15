Athletes will have a fresh new look at PyeongChang 2018 thanks to Under Armour, Team Canada’s new official high performance footwear supplier.

For many Team Canada athletes PyeongChang 2018 will be their Olympic debut, the same goes for the Canadian Olympic Committee’s newest partner. The upcoming Olympic Winter Games will mark the first time Under Armour will join forces with an Olympic team and they plan on making it one to remember.

From the team’s debut at Opening Ceremony, to their celebrations on the podium, Under Armour is helping take the team’s footwear game to the next level with three uniquely Canadian items.

The UA Govie Boot

These boots are the perfect pieces to help Under Armour make it’s Olympic debut. The active insulation in these waterproof boots will provide superior comfort for winter in South Korea. With a truly Canada design and colour, athletes from the true North will stand out at Opening and Closing ceremony.

UA Ultimate Speed training shoe

Team Canada athletes will be among the first to wear the new UA HOVR running shoe, and their version will feature the official Olympic Team logo. The sneaker was engineered to provide the ideal combination of cushioning and energy return to ensure athletes get the most out of every stride.

UA HOVR Phantom CT running shoe

Whether athletes are training in high or low impact activities, this dynamic training shoe is built for both. The shoe has a dual density midsole with Charged Lite Cushioning in the forefoot for a responsive ride and a firm EVA foam in the heel for stability.

Whether you’re a winter sports fanatic or sneaker fan, you can look forward more sweet Team Canada footwear by Under Armour from now, until Paris 2024. Until then, stay tuned for Under Armour’s big Olympic debut at Opening Ceremony on February 9th.