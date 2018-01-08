The PyeongChang 2018 Canada Olympic House designs were unveiled on Monday morning.

Canada Olympic House serves as the gathering place for Team Canada at Games, welcoming athletes, coaches and their families and friends. For the first time ever Canada Olympic House will open its doors to Canadians and all Team Canada fans at PyeongChang 2018.

Canada Olympic House will be located on the east coast of South Korea, near Gangneung Olympic Park. The house is predicted to welcome more than 10,000 guests over the course of the Winter Games.

Fans can expect a taste of Canada as well as exciting events at Canada Olympic House. While there, you can watch Team Canada compete, snack on Canadian food & drink, participate in athlete celebrations and see your favourite athletes at the Team Canada Facebook Live Studio presented by Sport Chek.

Fans who would like to visit Canada Olympic House can visit canadaolympichouse.ca to purchase tickets ahead of the Games. Only a limited inventory of tickets will be available, so get your tickets now!

Canada Olympic House will officially open to fans on February 10, 2018.

