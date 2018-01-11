Mikael Kingsbury extended his streak to 13 World Cup moguls wins in a row with another gold in Deer Valley, Utah on Thursday.

Just 24 hours after winning Wednesday’s event, Kingsbury recorded a solid run in the super final to score 88.80 points. Dmitriy Reikherd took silver with 83.66 points and Matt Graham won bronze with 82.37 points.

Mikael Kingsbury

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men’s World Cup freestyle moguls at Deer Valley, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Kingsbury has now stood on top of the podium at every World Cup event since finishing second in Calgary in January 2017. With this gold, Kingsbury increases his historic all-time record to 48 World Cup wins. Kingsbury has already pre-qualified to represent Canada at PyeongChang 2018 in February.

In the women’s event, Andi Naude finished fifth with a solid run in the super final that scored 77.62 points. After losing her balance and finishing sixth yesterday, Naude was looking for a rebound performance tonight and certainly got it.

The Canadian skiers will return home for the next World Cup stop in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, Saturday, January 20.

