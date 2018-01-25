Sharpe put down a strong final run to come from behind and take the bronze medal in Aspen on Friday.

Sharpe scored 88.66 points in the final run, finishing behind Americans Maddie Bowman and Brita Sigourney. Sharpe wasn’t able to hit all her skills in the first two runs but put it all together for the third to earn a podium finish.

Sharpe was the X Games Oslo champion in 2016 and has had a very successful 2017-2018 season with three gold medals. She won gold at Snowmass two weeks ago, at Breckenridge in December and at the FIS World Cup in New Zealand in September.

Sharpe was named to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018 on Monday and will compete next at the Pheonix Snow Park in PyeongChang. Halfpipe competition begins February 19.