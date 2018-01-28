Two-time Olympian Alex Harvey finished second in the 15km mass start at the Cross Country World Cup in Seefeld, Austria on Sunday.
Harvey finished with a time of 31:39.3, just 1.4 seconds behind first-place finisher Dario Cologna of Switzerland.
“It was a very fast pace right from the beginning,” said Harvey. “I think I was back in around 15th with Cologna and (third-place finisher Martin Johnsrud) Sundby both. But after the initial shock I was able to move my way back up to the front. I have just come from high altitude so I have fatigue in my body so second place today is a great result. I had really fast skis which always helps.”
On Saturday, Harvey finished eighth in the skate-ski sprint race. This was Harvey’s first competition since finishing third in the 9k free pursuit race at the Tour de Ski two weeks ago.
Harvey competed for Canada at both Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.
