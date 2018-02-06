“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.
In December, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith earned their first doubles World Cup podium finish of the season, placing third in Lake Placid. They also helped Canada win relay bronze medals at the 2015 and 2016 World Championships.
Get to know Canada’s luge superstar.
I’d like to say a huge thank you to all my partners as the World Cup season kicks off this weekend. Crescent Point, Global Steel Ltd. @fitkitchenyyc @gobluecircle @crystalcreekhomesyyc @vistek you’re all part of the team and this wouldn’t be possible without you! . . #canada #athlete #pyeongchang2018 #olympics #olympian #raceday #spandex
Hi, my name is Tristan Walker and I luge