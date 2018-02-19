Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

After several appearances with the national under-22 team, Laura Fortino debut with the National Women’s Team in 2011, which included a silver medal at the Four Nations Cup. She would make her world championship debut in 2012 as part of the gold medal-winning squad and returned to win world championship silver in 2013.

Get to know Team Canada’s hockey hero.

