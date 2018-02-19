Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 20, Day 11 of PyeongChang 2018.

Biathlon

Nathan Smith Team Canada PyeongChang 2018

Nathan Smith, of Canada, shoots from the prone position during the men’s 10-kilometer biathlon sprint at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Biathlon is back on the schedule Tuesday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST with their mixed 2×6 + 2×7.5km relay. The start list is yet to be announced.

Bobsleigh

Driver Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George of Canada start a women’s bobsled training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Women’s 2-Man competition begins Tuesday morning, with the following pairs competing together: Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz, Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George, and Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse. They will all slide in the first run at 6:50 a.m. EST, followed by the second run at 8:01 a.m. 

Humphries going for a third straight gold medal, with George making her Winter Olympic debut after competing in two Summer Games as a hurdler. Moyse, who pushed Humphries at the last two Games, was enticed out of retirement by Rissling last year to bring more experience to the team.

Curling

Canada’s Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, skip Rachel Homan and Lisa Weagle, left to right, celebrate their victory over Switzerland in preliminary round in women’s curling at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea, on Sunday, February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

At 7:05 p.m. EST on Monday night, Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy face off against Japan.

Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will face China at 12:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning (9:05 p.m. PST Monday night).

Figure skating

Team Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate in the ice dance short program at PyeongChang 2018, Monday, February 19, 2018. COC Photo by Vaughn Ridley

The ice dance event concludes Monday night with the free dance. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will perform at 9:54 p.m. EST, followed by Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje at 10:10 p.m., and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 11:13 p.m. Virtue and Moir broke the short dance world record on Sunday evening, with a score of 83.67 as they eye a third career Olympic gold medal.

Freestyle skiing

Team Canada Cassie Sharpe PyeongChang 2018

Cassie Sharpe competes during the Freestyle Skiing – Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe qualifications at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Both Roz Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe have made it to the women’s halfpipe finals. Their event will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Sharpe is heading in as the top scorer from the qualifying round. 

The men’s halfpipe competition begins later on Monday evening. At 11:00 p.m., Noah Bowman, Simon D’Artois, and Mike Riddle will compete in the qualification round. Riddle won a silver at Sochi 2014 for this event.

Short track speed skating

Team Canada Kim Boutin Marianne St-Gelais

Canada’s Kim Boutin is hugged by teammate Marianne St-Gelais after finding out she has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m short track speed skating final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Tuesday, February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The women will compete in various heats of the 1000m race. At 5:09 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, Valérie Maltais will compete, followed by Marianne St-Gelais at 5:18 a.m., and Kim Boutin at 5:21 a.m. Boutin has already won two bronze medals at PyeongChang 2018, in the women’s 500m and 1500m.

The men will race in the 500m heats shortly afterwards. At 5:47 a.m. Samuel Girard will skate, followed by Charles Hamelin at 5:51 a.m. Girard has already won a gold medal in PyeongChang in the 1000m.

At 6:29 a.m., four of Boutin, St-Gelais, Maltais, Kasandra Bradette and Jamie Macdonald will race in the women’s 3000m relay.

