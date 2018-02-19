Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 20, Day 11 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Biathlon

Biathlon is back on the schedule Tuesday morning at 6:15 a.m. EST with their mixed 2×6 + 2×7.5km relay. The start list is yet to be announced.

Bobsleigh

Women’s 2-Man competition begins Tuesday morning, with the following pairs competing together: Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz, Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George, and Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse. They will all slide in the first run at 6:50 a.m. EST, followed by the second run at 8:01 a.m.

Humphries going for a third straight gold medal, with George making her Winter Olympic debut after competing in two Summer Games as a hurdler. Moyse, who pushed Humphries at the last two Games, was enticed out of retirement by Rissling last year to bring more experience to the team.

Curling

At 7:05 p.m. EST on Monday night, Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy face off against Japan.

Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will face China at 12:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning (9:05 p.m. PST Monday night).

Figure skating

The ice dance event concludes Monday night with the free dance. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will perform at 9:54 p.m. EST, followed by Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje at 10:10 p.m., and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 11:13 p.m. Virtue and Moir broke the short dance world record on Sunday evening, with a score of 83.67 as they eye a third career Olympic gold medal.

Freestyle skiing

Both Roz Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe have made it to the women’s halfpipe finals. Their event will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Sharpe is heading in as the top scorer from the qualifying round.

The men’s halfpipe competition begins later on Monday evening. At 11:00 p.m., Noah Bowman, Simon D’Artois, and Mike Riddle will compete in the qualification round. Riddle won a silver at Sochi 2014 for this event.

Short track speed skating

The women will compete in various heats of the 1000m race. At 5:09 a.m. EST on Tuesday morning, Valérie Maltais will compete, followed by Marianne St-Gelais at 5:18 a.m., and Kim Boutin at 5:21 a.m. Boutin has already won two bronze medals at PyeongChang 2018, in the women’s 500m and 1500m.

The men will race in the 500m heats shortly afterwards. At 5:47 a.m. Samuel Girard will skate, followed by Charles Hamelin at 5:51 a.m. Girard has already won a gold medal in PyeongChang in the 1000m.

At 6:29 a.m., four of Boutin, St-Gelais, Maltais, Kasandra Bradette and Jamie Macdonald will race in the women’s 3000m relay.