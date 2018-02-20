Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Laura Stacey may be an Olympic rookie, but she’s a descendant of hockey royalty. Her great-grandfather was Hockey Hall of Famer King Clancy. She’s made her own name in the sport, having first represented Canada as a member of the National Women’s U18 Team in 2010. Did you know that if she wasn’t an athlete, she’d be a veterinarian?

Get to know this Olympic rookie before her debut here.

The United States goalie Alex Rigsby (33) saves the shot by Canada’s Laura Stacey (7) during second period international women’s hockey action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 

