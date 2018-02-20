“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Laura Stacey may be an Olympic rookie, but she’s a descendant of hockey royalty. Her great-grandfather was Hockey Hall of Famer King Clancy. She’s made her own name in the sport, having first represented Canada as a member of the National Women’s U18 Team in 2010. Did you know that if she wasn’t an athlete, she’d be a veterinarian?

Get to know this Olympic rookie before her debut here.

