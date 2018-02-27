Photo: The Canadian Press/ Richard Gray

Petro-Canada has announced the 55 athlete-coach pairs who will each receive $10,000 in funding for the next year.

The Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) program grants are awarded to athletes who are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and do not yet qualify for government funding. The funds are used for training, equipment, coach education and competition travel expenses.

Since 1988, 2,900 Canadian athletes and their coaches have been helped with over $10 million in financial support. This year’s class includes 44 aspiring Olympians and 11 aspiring Paralympians, 24 of which are female and 31 are male.

There are 9 winter Olympic sport disciplines represented (alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating and snowboard) and 20 summer Olympic sport disciplines (archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak sprint, BMX, track cycling, diving, fencing, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, field hockey, judo, sailing, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, volleyball, water polo and wrestling).

Two of the sports represented will be new to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020 with grants awarded to sport climber Alannah Yip and surfer Mathea Olin.

Many past recipients of FACE went on to fulfill their Olympic dreams, including Kaitlyn Lawes, Kaillie Humphries, John Morris and Alex Bilodeau.

You can find the complete list of this year’s FACE recipients below.