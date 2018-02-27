Petro-Canada has announced the 55 athlete-coach pairs who will each receive $10,000 in funding for the next year.

The Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) program grants are awarded to athletes who are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and do not yet qualify for government funding. The funds are used for training, equipment, coach education and competition travel expenses.

Since 1988, 2,900 Canadian athletes and their coaches have been helped with over $10 million in financial support. This year’s class includes 44 aspiring Olympians and 11 aspiring Paralympians, 24 of which are female and 31 are male.

Learn more about FACE here

There are 9 winter Olympic sport disciplines represented (alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating and snowboard) and 20 summer Olympic sport disciplines (archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak sprint, BMX, track cycling, diving, fencing, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, field hockey, judo, sailing, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, volleyball, water polo and wrestling).

Two of the sports represented will be new to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020 with grants awarded to sport climber Alannah Yip and surfer Mathea Olin.

Many past recipients of FACE went on to fulfill their Olympic dreams, including Kaitlyn Lawes, Kaillie Humphries, John Morris and Alex Bilodeau.

You can find the complete list of this year’s FACE recipients below.

Athlete Name Sport
Max Arsenault Wheelchair rugby
Hicham Boufekane Para swimming
Lindsey Butterworth Athletics
Peyton Callens Golf
Ashley Card Canoe/Kayak – sprint
Curtis Caron Table tennis
Francois Cauchon Fencing
Jane Caulfield Fencing
Mina Coulombe Judo
Thomas Critch Golf
Reed De’Aeth Wheelchair basketball
Evan DePaul Sailing
Emily Dickson Biathlon
Danielle Dorris Swimming
Rémi Drolet Cross country skiing
Hayden Edwards Archery
Natalie Garcia Rhythmic gymnastics
Arnaud Gaudet Snowboard
Andrew Genge Para snowboard
Sarah Gilies Para alpine skiing
Julia Hanes Para athletics
Katie Ho-Shue Badminton
Kori Hol Bobsleigh
Francis Jobin Snowboard
David Johnson Para athletics
Will Jones Sailing
Laurie Jussaume Track cycling
Jordan Kober Freestyle skiing
Bernard Lapointe Para badminton
Benjamen Lee Archery
Benjamin Leslie BMX
Justin Lui Volleyball
Palmer Lumb Canoe/Kayak – sprint
Blaire McDowell Water polo
India McIsaac Cross country skiing
Kristina McLaren Wrestling
Kate Miller Diving
Cindy Morin Para cycling road
Carson Olafson Swimming
Mathea Olin Surfing
Nicole Oudenaarden Athletics
Alexandre Perreault Swimming
Joseph Phan Figure skating
Kelsey Rocque Curling
Ryan Rousell Wheelchair fencing
Luis Santana Boxing
Courtney Sarault Short track speed skating
Branden Sison Para ice hockey
Kalena Soehn Trampoline
Charley Thomas Curling
Kiera Van Ryk Volleyball
Liam Wallace Alpine skiing
James Wallace Field hockey
Brian Yang Badminton
Alannah Yip Sport climbing
