Petro-Canada has announced the 55 athlete-coach pairs who will each receive $10,000 in funding for the next year.
The Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) program grants are awarded to athletes who are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and do not yet qualify for government funding. The funds are used for training, equipment, coach education and competition travel expenses.
1st North American Circuit complete! A lot accomplished and a lot to learn!! Lake Placid Races 7&8: 9th place NAC overall Rank: 11 World rank: 37 . . . . #bobsleigh #lakeplacid #NAC #justsendit #pilot #newyork #utah #alberta #britishcolumbia #yvr #gosports #whistler #squadgoals #workhardplayharder #canada #PBs @bobsleighcanskeleton @dom1n4
Since 1988, 2,900 Canadian athletes and their coaches have been helped with over $10 million in financial support. This year’s class includes 44 aspiring Olympians and 11 aspiring Paralympians, 24 of which are female and 31 are male.
There are 9 winter Olympic sport disciplines represented (alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, short track speed skating and snowboard) and 20 summer Olympic sport disciplines (archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak sprint, BMX, track cycling, diving, fencing, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, field hockey, judo, sailing, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, volleyball, water polo and wrestling).
Two of the sports represented will be new to the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020 with grants awarded to sport climber Alannah Yip and surfer Mathea Olin.
Many past recipients of FACE went on to fulfill their Olympic dreams, including Kaitlyn Lawes, Kaillie Humphries, John Morris and Alex Bilodeau.
You can find the complete list of this year’s FACE recipients below.
|Athlete Name
|Sport
|Max Arsenault
|Wheelchair rugby
|Hicham Boufekane
|Para swimming
|Lindsey Butterworth
|Athletics
|Peyton Callens
|Golf
|Ashley Card
|Canoe/Kayak – sprint
|Curtis Caron
|Table tennis
|Francois Cauchon
|Fencing
|Jane Caulfield
|Fencing
|Mina Coulombe
|Judo
|Thomas Critch
|Golf
|Reed De’Aeth
|Wheelchair basketball
|Evan DePaul
|Sailing
|Emily Dickson
|Biathlon
|Danielle Dorris
|Swimming
|Rémi Drolet
|Cross country skiing
|Hayden Edwards
|Archery
|Natalie Garcia
|Rhythmic gymnastics
|Arnaud Gaudet
|Snowboard
|Andrew Genge
|Para snowboard
|Sarah Gilies
|Para alpine skiing
|Julia Hanes
|Para athletics
|Katie Ho-Shue
|Badminton
|Kori Hol
|Bobsleigh
|Francis Jobin
|Snowboard
|David Johnson
|Para athletics
|Will Jones
|Sailing
|Laurie Jussaume
|Track cycling
|Jordan Kober
|Freestyle skiing
|Bernard Lapointe
|Para badminton
|Benjamen Lee
|Archery
|Benjamin Leslie
|BMX
|Justin Lui
|Volleyball
|Palmer Lumb
|Canoe/Kayak – sprint
|Blaire McDowell
|Water polo
|India McIsaac
|Cross country skiing
|Kristina McLaren
|Wrestling
|Kate Miller
|Diving
|Cindy Morin
|Para cycling road
|Carson Olafson
|Swimming
|Mathea Olin
|Surfing
|Nicole Oudenaarden
|Athletics
|Alexandre Perreault
|Swimming
|Joseph Phan
|Figure skating
|Kelsey Rocque
|Curling
|Ryan Rousell
|Wheelchair fencing
|Luis Santana
|Boxing
|Courtney Sarault
|Short track speed skating
|Branden Sison
|Para ice hockey
|Kalena Soehn
|Trampoline
|Charley Thomas
|Curling
|Kiera Van Ryk
|Volleyball
|Liam Wallace
|Alpine skiing
|James Wallace
|Field hockey
|Brian Yang
|Badminton
|Alannah Yip
|Sport climbing
