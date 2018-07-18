Beijing 2022 to be most gender-equal Olympic Winter Games ever

The event program for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has been officially announced.

With it comes the news that women will be more represented than ever at the Winter Games.

At PyeongChang 2018, women comprised 41 percent of competitors. At Beijing 2022, that percentage will rise to 45.44.

How is this being achieved? Several sports have simply increased the quota of women who will qualify for the Games. In some cases, this has led to complete gender balance.

But there are also some events that will make their Olympic debuts at Beijing 2022, bringing the overall total to 109, up from the 102 events that were contested at PyeongChang 2018. There will be 51 men’s events, 46 women’s events and 12 mixed gender events.

Here’s a look at how each of the sports breaks down:

Biathlon

Team Canada Rosanna Crawford PyeongChang 2018

Rosanna Crawford competes during the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 10THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vincent Ethier

Gender equality had previously been achieved and the program remains unchanged, with five events each for men and women along with the mixed relay.

Bobsleigh

Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse compete in women’s bobsleigh at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games February 20, 2018(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

There has been a shift in the quotas available, increasing the number of women while decreasing the number of men. Each gender will now have two events. The four-man event will return to including men only, eliminating the possibility of mixed gender teams. Men and women will each compete in two-man events. But women will have the chance to compete in the new monobob event.

Skeleton

Team Canada Mirela Rahneva PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada’s skeleton athlete Mirela Rahneva races in the final heat at Alpensia Sliding Centre during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in PyeongChang, South Korea, Saturday, February 17, 2018. Photo COC/David Jackson

While the program remains unchanged, with one event each for men and women, there is now gender balance in the number of athletes who will qualify.

Curling

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes, left, sweeps ice as John Morris shouts instructions during their mixed doubles semi-final match against Norway at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Canada won. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The program will be the same as it was in PyeongChang with the men’s and women’s tournaments as well as mixed doubles.

Ice Hockey

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Marie-Philip Poulin

Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) in control of the puck during the Women’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round – Group A game Canada against Russia at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

The big change here is in the women’s tournament, which will increase from eight teams to ten teams. The men’s tournament will continue to include 12 teams.

Luge

Alex Gough of Canada competes in her first run during the women’s luge competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

The program remains the same, with the men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and team relay events. However, the number of female athletes who will qualify has increased.

Long Track Speed Skating

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Ted Jan Bloemen

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada competes during the Men’s 5000m Speed Skating event on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Oval on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

There are no changes to the event program, with seven each for men and women. But for the first time, the overall number of quota spots available will be the same for each gender.

Short Track Speed Skating

Canada win bronze at the Short Track Speed Skating Men’s 5000m Relay Final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 22, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

While the four gendered events are back, a mixed team relay is being added, marking the first change to the short track program since Salt Lake City 2002. The mixed team relay will feature two women and two men for each qualified country.

Figure Skating

Team Canada Meagan Duhamel Eric Radford PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pairs figure skating free program at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The program is staying the same, featuring the men’s and women’s singles, pairs, ice dance and team events.

Cross-Country Skiing

Team Canada Alex Harvey PyeongChang 2018

Alex Harvey of Canada takes part in the Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

There will continue to be six events each for men and women, but the sport will finally achieve gender balance in the number of athletes who qualify

Ski Jumping

PyeongChang 2018 Taylor Henrich Team Canada

Taylor Henrich competes in women’s ski jumping at PyeongChang 2018 on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

In addition to the three men’s events and one women’s event that have been contested at the last two Winter Games, a mixed team event is now on the program.

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined continues to be the last male-only sport on the Winter Olympic program with its three events.

Alpine Skiing

Laurence St-Germain, of Canada, skis during the first run of the women’s slalom at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

For now, the same 11 events that were contested at PyeongChang 2018 are scheduled to be included, however the International Ski Federation is still undergoing a technical review of the men’s and women’s alpine combined. For the first time, there will be gender equality in the number of athletes competing.

Freestyle Skiing

Team Canada Lewis Irving PyeongChang 2018

Canadian freestyle aerials skier Lewis Irving, of Quebec City, flies through the air during a training session at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

This is the sport with the biggest changes. Not only will men’s and women’s big air be included, but there will also be a mixed team aerials event. Another breakthrough is ensuring the same number of male and female athletes will compete.

Snowboard

Team Canada Kevin Hill PyeongChang 2018

Kevin Hill in action during men’s snowboard cross at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

A mixed team event in snowboard cross has been added to the five individual events for each gender. For the first time, there will be gender balance in the number of athletes qualified.

