18 (and then some) great Team Canada stories of 2018

There was so much for Team Canada to celebrate in 2018.

From the country’s most successful Olympic Winter Games ever to big breakthroughs on the summer sports stage to some incredible individual performances, it seemed there was always something noteworthy happening.

If you can’t quite remember everything (because it was a really long year), we’re here to help with this refresher, revealing a few new stories each day until the calendar turns to 2019.

Figure skaters shine on Olympic ice and beyond

Team Canada Figure Skating PyeongChang 2018 team medal ceremony

Team Canada figure skaters Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir with their gold medals from the team event Photo: COC/Jason Ransom

A team of seven world championship medallists set a goal for themselves of standing atop the Olympic podium and succeeded in their mission, winning Canada’s first gold medal of PyeongChang 2018.

Team Canada Duhamel Radford PyeongChang 2018 pairs free

Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel skate to a bronze medal in the pairs free skate program at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Thursday, February 15, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

Patrick Chan, the three-time world champion who only a month earlier had won his record 10th national title, finally had Olympic gold around his neck before calling an end to his career. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford rode the high to a bronze medal in the pairs event, putting together one of their finest performances for their final competitive skate.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada celebrates after winning the women’s free skating program, at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Italy, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Kaetlyn Osmond brought pride to the entire province of Newfoundland when she also won a bronze medal in the women’s event and then a month later became the first Canadian woman in 45 years to be crowned world champion. Not to be forgotten is Gabrielle Daleman’s great skate that clinched the team gold medal and Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje stepping into the ice dance spotlight to win their third world championship medal.

Tessa and Scott take over the world

Team Canada Virtue Moir PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue skate their way to gold in the ice dance free dance program at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

No Canadian athletes captured the country’s – and the world’s – attention more than Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Together they carried the maple leaf into the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Their Moulin Rouge free dance had everyone buzzing twice during the Games, first when they were the last skaters on the ice in the team event, and then again when they skated their absolute best to win ice dance gold. That was their fifth career Olympic medal, making them the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir sign their star as they are inducted into the 2018 Canada Walk of Fame during a press red carpet event in Toronto on Saturday December 1, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

What followed was a whirlwind, including an appearance on Ellen, induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the decision to spearhead a cross-country tour to thank their loyal Canadian fans. They ended up 1-2 in Twitter’s list of the most talked about Canadian athletes during PyeongChang 2018 while Tessa topped the list of the most Googled Canadians in 2018.

Bloemen blows away eight-decade drought

Ted-Jan Bloeman of Canada wins the Gold medal in the Men’s 10000m Final at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on February 15, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Born in the Netherlands, Ted-Jan Bloemen had a tough time breaking out of the highly competitive Dutch speed skating system. But moving to Calgary and competing for Canada changed everything. At PyeongChang 2018 he won 5000m silver in a photo finish before claiming 10,000m gold in Olympic record time. It was the first time a Canadian had won an Olympic medal in either of those events since Lake Placid 1932.

Mikaël Kingsbury: king of the moguls hill

You only really need four letters to describe Mikaël Kingsbury: G.O.A.T. Amid all the pressure, he fulfilled his childhood dream and won Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018. That came just a few weeks after he’d become the winningest moguls skier in World Cup history, male or female.

Mikael Kingsbury shares the podium with the medalists at the inaugural Men’s Moguls World Cup in Ruka, Finland on Friday, December 7, 2018. (Photo: FIS)

He went on to win his seventh straight Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup champion, not just in moguls, but all of freestyle skiing. He opened the 2018-19 season with his 50th career victory. It all led to him being voted the Lou Marsh Trophy winner as Canada’s Athlete of the Year.

Canada reigns in freestyle skiing

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 20: Cassie Sharpe wins the gold medal during the Freestyle Skiing – Ladies’ Ski Halfpipe final at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Kingsbury isn’t alone in starring on snow, with his gold one of seven freestyle skiing medals Canada won in PyeongChang. Cassie Sharpe dominated the women’s halfpipe so much that her final turn down the course was purely a victory lap. Justine Dufour-Lapointe came close to repeating as Olympic champion but settled for silver in women’s moguls. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand became Canada’s first Olympic medallist in men’s ski slopestyle.

Team Canada Alex Beaulieu-Marchand Slopestyle Ski

Team Canada’s Men’s Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle athlete Alex Beaulieu-Marchand qualify in the first qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games, in Bokwang, South Korea, Sunday, February 18, 2018. Photo/David Jackson

But it was the ski cross team that really shone. For the second straight Games, Canada went 1-2 in the women’s race, with Kelsey Serwa and best friend Brittany Phelan claiming gold and silver. Brady Leman erased the disappointment of his fourth-place finish at Sochi 2014 with a gold medal of his own. The Canadian ski cross team as a whole ended the season by capturing the FIS Nations Cup.

All sorts of success for short track newbies and veterans

Team Canada Kim Boutin PyeongChang 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 18: Kim Boutin of Canada receives the bronze medal for finishing in 3rd position in the Short Track Speed Skating Women’s 1500m final at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the PyeonChang Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

At PyeongChang 2018, the short track story was all about the new kids on the block. Kim Boutin became Canada’s only triple medallist of the Games, earning her the honour of being the Closing Ceremony flag bearer. Samuel Girard skated away with Canada’s only short track gold medal, winning the 1000m to go with his bronze as a member of the 5000m relay.

The Canadian team of Samuel Girard, left to right, Charle Cournoyer, Charles Hamelin and Pascal Dion celebrate as they capture bronze in the men’s 5,000-metre relay final celebrates the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, in Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday, February 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

But a month later, when the world championships took place in Montreal, it was time for the renaissance of Charles Hamelin. Having just won his fifth career Olympic medal with the relay, he claimed gold in the 1000m and 1500m at the worlds to help him win the overall title for the first time in his career.

