18 (and then some) great Team Canada stories of 2018

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

There was so much for Team Canada to celebrate in 2018.

From the country’s most successful Olympic Winter Games ever to big breakthroughs on the summer sports stage to some incredible individual performances, it seemed there was always something noteworthy happening.

If you can’t quite remember everything (because it was a really long year), we’re here to help with this refresher, revealing a few new stories each day until the calendar turns to 2019.

Figure skaters shine on Olympic ice and beyond

READ: Figure skaters win Team Canada’s first gold of PyeongChang 2018

A team of seven world championship medallists set a goal for themselves of standing atop the Olympic podium and succeeded in their mission, winning Canada’s first gold medal of PyeongChang 2018.

READ: Chan savours Olympic gold won with lifelong teammates

READ: Duhamel and Radford cap career with their Olympic moment

Patrick Chan, the three-time world champion who only a month earlier had won his record 10th national title, finally had Olympic gold around his neck before calling an end to his career. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford rode the high to a bronze medal in the pairs event, putting together one of their finest performances for their final competitive skate.

READ: Osmond performs on the biggest stage to claim Olympic bronze

READ: Osmond wins Canada’s first women’s world figure skating title in 45 years

Kaetlyn Osmond brought pride to the entire province of Newfoundland when she also won a bronze medal in the women’s event and then a month later became the first Canadian woman in 45 years to be crowned world champion. Not to be forgotten is Gabrielle Daleman’s great skate that clinched the team gold medal and Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje stepping into the ice dance spotlight to win their third world championship medal.

Tessa and Scott take over the world

READ: All the emotion at the right time for golden Virtue and Moir

No Canadian athletes captured the country’s – and the world’s – attention more than Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Together they carried the maple leaf into the Olympic Opening Ceremony. Their Moulin Rouge free dance had everyone buzzing twice during the Games, first when they were the last skaters on the ice in the team event, and then again when they skated their absolute best to win ice dance gold. That was their fifth career Olympic medal, making them the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

READ: What are Virtue and Moir up to post-PyeongChang?

READ: Travels, tours and more of Virtue and Moir’s post-Olympic world

READ: Virtue and Moir receive a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame

What followed was a whirlwind, including an appearance on Ellen, induction to Canada’s Walk of Fame, and the decision to spearhead a cross-country tour to thank their loyal Canadian fans. They ended up 1-2 in Twitter’s list of the most talked about Canadian athletes during PyeongChang 2018 while Tessa topped the list of the most Googled Canadians in 2018.

Bloemen blows away eight-decade drought

READ: Bloemen’s move to Canada leads to Olympic long track silver medal

READ: Bloemen brings joy to his adopted nation with golden performance

Born in the Netherlands, Ted-Jan Bloemen had a tough time breaking out of the highly competitive Dutch speed skating system. But moving to Calgary and competing for Canada changed everything. At PyeongChang 2018 he won 5000m silver in a photo finish before claiming 10,000m gold in Olympic record time. It was the first time a Canadian had won an Olympic medal in either of those events since Lake Placid 1932.

Mikaël Kingsbury: king of the moguls hill

READ: Childhood dream finally comes true for moguls champion Kingsbury

READ: Kingsbury wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year

You only really need four letters to describe Mikaël Kingsbury: G.O.A.T. Amid all the pressure, he fulfilled his childhood dream and won Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018. That came just a few weeks after he’d become the winningest moguls skier in World Cup history, male or female.

He went on to win his seventh straight Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup champion, not just in moguls, but all of freestyle skiing. He opened the 2018-19 season with his 50th career victory. It all led to him being voted the Lou Marsh Trophy winner as Canada’s Athlete of the Year.

Canada reigns in freestyle skiing

READ: Justine Dufour-Lapointe claims moguls silver at PyeongChang 2018

READ: Cassie Sharpe wins women’s ski halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018

Kingsbury isn’t alone in starring on snow, with his gold one of seven freestyle skiing medals Canada won in PyeongChang. Cassie Sharpe dominated the women’s halfpipe so much that her final turn down the course was purely a victory lap. Justine Dufour-Lapointe came close to repeating as Olympic champion but settled for silver in women’s moguls. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand became Canada’s first Olympic medallist in men’s ski slopestyle.

But it was the ski cross team that really shone. For the second straight Games, Canada went 1-2 in the women’s race, with Kelsey Serwa and best friend Brittany Phelan claiming gold and silver. Brady Leman erased the disappointment of his fourth-place finish at Sochi 2014 with a gold medal of his own. The Canadian ski cross team as a whole ended the season by capturing the FIS Nations Cup.

All sorts of success for short track newbies and veterans

READ: Closing Ceremony flag bearer honours bestowed on Boutin

At PyeongChang 2018, the short track story was all about the new kids on the block. Kim Boutin became Canada’s only triple medallist of the Games, earning her the honour of being the Closing Ceremony flag bearer. Samuel Girard skated away with Canada’s only short track gold medal, winning the 1000m to go with his bronze as a member of the 5000m relay.

But a month later, when the world championships took place in Montreal, it was time for the renaissance of Charles Hamelin. Having just won his fifth career Olympic medal with the relay, he claimed gold in the 1000m and 1500m at the worlds to help him win the overall title for the first time in his career.