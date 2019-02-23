Mikaël Kingsbury followed up his recent January World Cup win with another one at the moguls World Cup in Tazawako, Japan, solidifying his status as king of the mogul hills. Kingsbury was joined on the podium by teammate and friend Philippe Marquis who won silver.
There aren’t many firsts for Kingsbury, as he’s familiar with being number one, but this race was something special. For the first time in the 26-year-old’s career, he successfully completed a new jump – the cork 1440 – in a World Cup competition.
Kingsbury posted a final score of 86.70 to claim his usual gold. This marks the reigning World Champion’s 55th world cup win.
Fellow Canadian Philippe Marquis was right next to Kingsbury on the podium with a second-place finish. He scored an impressive 83.67 to take home the silver. This is Marquis’ first podium since February 2017 as he’s been battling problems with his ACL.
American Bradley Wilson completed the podium in third with a score of 80.47.
On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe finished just shy of the podium in fourth place. She skied her way to a top-five finish with a 76.70.
All of the World Cup action will continue until Sunday in Tazawako.
