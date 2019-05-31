#10 Charles Hamelin 500 m gold

The Olympics are filled with unforgettable moments. Stories of teamwork, sportsmanship and triumph flood the news and capture our attention. The 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics were no different. From the opening ceremonies to the golden goal, the home Olympics were filled with some amazing moments. As the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver 2010 games approaches, we will be reliving the top 10 moments of the Vancouver 2010 Olympics through our eyes. This is #10.

The 500m short-track speed skating final. There are two Canadians racing for a spot on the podium. Francois-Louis Tremblay and Charles Hamelin, both looking to win and celebrate in front of a home crowd. For Hamelin, the race is redemption. After both the 1,500m and 1,000m races left something to be desired, he was looking to prove to himself, and to Canada, that he was meant to be there.

RELATED: Charles Hamelin golden in Vancouver

The race was as competitive as any, Hamelin leading for the first few laps before being overtaken by Sung Si-bak of South Korea, that is, until the last few metres of the race where Sung slipped, Charles stumbled into the finish line and everyone else followed. There was confusion, but one thing was for sure, Charles Hamelin had won gold.

His surprise and elation at the win were evident as he skated around pumping his fists. He jumped onto the boards to embrace his then girlfriend and fellow speedskating team member, Marianne St-Gelais who had won two silver medals herself.

The moment was captured, and later dubbed “the kiss”. A moment that resonated with Canadians and made the gold even more memorable.

Charles went on to win another gold in the 5,000m team relay with his brother and Francois-Louis to bring Canada’s short-track speed skating medal count to five.

RELATED: Hi my name is Charles Hamelin, and I’m a speed skater

Charles couldn’t have done it without the support of his family. He always mentions his family as an important factor in his journey, from his brother introducing him to the sport to his parents and their unconditional encouragement to be the best he could be.

It’s hard to believe it has already been 10 years since Charles Hamelin stood at the top of the podium in Vancouver in front of a home crowd. We want to relive this moment and more from the 2010 Winter Olympic games for its 10th anniversary.

Stay tuned for more information on how you can get involved with the 10th anniversary celebrations in Vancouver!

Team Canada thanks you!