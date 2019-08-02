On Day 7 of Lima 2019, Team Canada athletes owned the podium with two all-Canadian gold medal finals in badminton.

Read the highlights from Day 7:

Badminton lands top of the podium

Today, Team Canada dominated in badminton capturing a total of seven medals – four gold and three silver – bringing their Lima 2019 haul to eight.

Nyl Yakura and Jason Ho-Shue claimed the first gold after a 2-1 win against the Americans in men’s doubles. Continuing this momentum in the women’s doubles was Rachel Honderich and partner Kristen Tsai who also won against the Americans 2-0.

Brian Yang and Ygor Coelho of Brazil faced off in the men’s singles final. Yang, was unable to defeat the Brazilian, finishing second overall.

In the women’s singles event the all-Canadian showdown resulted in Michelle Li claiming the gold and Rachel Honderich taking silver. This marked Li’s third Pan Am Games title, having captured gold in 2015 and 2011.

In another Canuck match-up mixed doubles duo Kristen Tsai and partner Nyl Yakura defeated Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu giving Team Canada another gold and silver medal.

Canadian divers go two for two

Canada continued its medal pursuit in the pool, climbing another podium on day two. Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray scored 396.12 points in the men’s synchronized 10m platform final to earn silver, finishing between Mexico’s gold medallist and Brazil’s bronze.

At 16-years-old Zsombor-Murray is the youngest athlete competing in diving at Lima 2019.

Pan Am Games rookies claim silver

Canada’s team pursuit squad had quite the Pan Am Games debut, finishing second to earn a sport on the podium in Lima. The nation’s team of Erin Attwell, Miriam Brouwer, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Laurie Jussaume were awarded silver, finishing behind gold medallists from the USA.

Equestrian on track for Tokyo 2020 qualification

LIMA, Peru. – Jill Irving, Lindsay Kellock and Tina Irwin of Canada win gold in team dressage at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 29, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC LIMA, Peru. – Team Canada equestrian rider Anima Moreira Laliberté and her horse Statesman compete in dressage at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 29, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

At the end of Friday’s dressage session, Team Canada’s equestrian eventing team sits in second place. Still to come this weekend are the cross-country and jumping portions.

Not only do the Canadians have their eye on a medal at Lima 2019, the top two teams at the end of the competition will claim quota spots at Tokyo 2020.

At the end of Day 7, Team Canada has 64 medals (16 gold, 29 silver and 19 bronze).

Watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.