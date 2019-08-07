On Day 11 at Lima, another Pan Am Games record fell at the hands of Team Canada.

Here is what you missed:

Athletics begins with a broken record

Rachel Cliff and Natasha Wodak didn’t hold back in the women’s 10km on opening night of athletics at Lima 2019. Cliff lead the pack for most of the race however, it was Wodak who had the epic finish. Wodak took the lead with just over three laps to go, and extended her lead with a strong finish to break the Pan Am Games record in a time of 31:55.17s and win gold. Rachal Cliff also made her Pan Am Games debut one to remember, clinching bronze in 32:13.34s.

Heading into day two of the men’s decathlon Damian Warner is in position to defend his Pan Am Games title, while Pierce Lepage sits in silver.

Swimmers open with a 5 medal day

Canada’s swimmers had a big day one in the pool. Danica Ludlow and Alyson Ackman gave Canada its first trip to the podium, finishing second and third respectively in the women’s 400m freestyle. When asked about their double podium Ludlow responded “I’ve been picturing it all day and I was trying not to get too excited and jinx it. But I was so excited.”

Next up, Faith Knelson raced to bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Mary-Sophie Harvey followed-up with a silver in the women’s 200m. To end the night on a high the nation’s women’s 4x100m freestyle team of Alexia Zevnik, Katerine Savard, Haley Black and Alyson Ackman finished third claiming Canada’s final medal.

Field hockey underdogs head to the finals

Women’s field hockey booked their ticket to the Pan Am Games finals for the first time since 1991. Team Canada’s squad defeated no.13 seed Team USA 2-0, despite being outranked. The team’s victory earned them a spot in the gold medal final against Argentina. If the no.18 ranked Canadians are able to beat the tournament’s favourites, they’ll qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Fencers fight for the podium

On the second day of fencing at Lima 2019, Team Canada picked up two bronze medals. The first came from Maximilien Van Haaster in men’s foil. Gabriella Page followed up with another third place finish, to give Canada a total of four medals in fencing. Canada’s team will back in action tomorrow for more chances to increase their medal haul.

READ: Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tracker

At the end of Day 11, Team Canada has 97 medals (24 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze).

Watch the Lima 2019 Pan American Games LIVE on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.