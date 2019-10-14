It was a busy weekend for Team Canada, with six top three finishes in swimming, a bronze medal in volleyball and an Olympic gymnastics qualification for Tokyo 2020!

Here’s the latest results from our Team Canada athletes:

Artistic Gymnastics

René Cournoyer earned himself a spot at the next Olympic Games after his performance at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. This will be his first appearance at the Olympics. He has competed in two Pan American Games, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019.

The women of Team Canada came away from the weekend with both victories and loses. They managed to qualify Canada for the team event for Tokyo 2020, but none managed to land on the podium in the individual events.

Swimming

Second-place time of 51.87 for Kayla Sanchez is faster than the Canadian short-course record of 52.01 https://t.co/P3anj9H3HG — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) October 13, 2019

Canadian swimmers made a splash over the weekend at the International Swimming League (ISL), reaching a total of six top three finishes during the two days of competition in Naples, Italy.

Among the notable results, Kylie Masse took top spot in the women’s 200m backstroke for the second time in two stages of the ISL. In the 100m freestyle, Kayla Sanchez swam a time of 51.87s to set a new national record. Masse, Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak teamed up to win the 4x100m freestyle relay with their Energy Standard teammates.

Boxing

Read: Tammara Thibeault captures bronze medal at worlds

Result | Résultat 1/2 F 75 kg Tammara Thibeault 🇨🇦 1-4 Nouchka Mireille Fontijn (NED 🇳🇱) #UlanUde2019 🥉Tammara wins BRONZE at the 2019 Women’s World Championships // Tammara remporte la médaille de bronze aux Championnats de Monde 2019 pic.twitter.com/qhxW39jZKZ — Boxing Canada (@boxing_canada) October 12, 2019

Tammara Thibeault will leave the 2019 Women’s World Champions with her very first worlds medal. Despite falling 4-1 to Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands in the semi-finals, the Canadian takes the bronze medal in the 75 kg category in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Volleyball

Both the Canadian women’s and men’s volleyball teams were in action this weekend. The women finished with bronze at the NORCECA Championship, defeating Puerto Rico 3-0. They also earned themselves a place at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in January, which is the final stage before qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

On the men’s side, the team is four wins and six losses in the round robin at the World Cup in Japan. We will have to wait a few more games to find out if the Canadians will be fit to play for a medal.

Figure Skating

#TeamCanada 🇨🇦 had a good day at #FinlandiaTrophy 👀 🥉Roman Sadovsky

🥉Lubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau pic.twitter.com/PNm9Dnlwes — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 12, 2019

Three Canadians stood on the podium at the Finnish Figure Skating Trophy on Saturday. New partners, Charlie Bilodeau and Lubov Ilyushechkina finished with bronze in their competitive debut together, with score of 193.58, after only nine months of training.

Roman Sadovski achieved bronze in men’s singles, with 222.23 points.

The competition is the sixth stop of the 2019 ISU Challennger Series, a series of preparatory competitions before the Grand Prix season, which opens next week in Las Vegas with Skate America.

Basketball 3×3

Team Edmonton 🇨🇦 win the #3x3WT Nanjing 🇨🇳 Masters after beating Team Sakiai 🇱🇹 🎉 pic.twitter.com/KD4Ky3daRZ — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) October 13, 2019

Pictured above, is the Canadian team that won the FIBA World Tour Masters Basketball Championship! On Sunday, Team Edmonton defeated Team Sakiai (Lithuania) 21-17 in the final to win the championship title.