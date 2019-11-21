AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov led Canada to their second-ever semifinals appearance at the Davis Cup with a tie-deciding doubles win. Canada defeated Australia 2-1.

Pospisil put Canada up 1-0 in the best-of-three tie with his third straight upset win of the tournament. The 29-year-old demonstrated his resilience once again in his 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Australia’s No. 48 John Millman. He is now 4-0 in tiebreaks this week and has yet to drop a set in singles play.

First match to Canada! 🇨🇦@VasekPospisil outlasts Millman 7-6(7) 6-4 to give Canada the lead. 🇨🇦1️⃣🆚0️⃣🇦🇺

In the second singles affair of the tie, No. 15 Shapovalov met his match in 18th-ranked Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov was not at his best, recording eight double faults as Australian edged out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

The quarterfinal tie came down to a doubles match between the Canadians and Australia’s John Peers and Jordan Thompson. Shapovalov and Pospisil persevered to win the doubles match in two straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 against Aussies John Peers and Jordan Thompson.

The moment Canada made it into the semi-finals here in Madrid…

Pospisil and Shapovalov played their first-ever doubles match together on Monday, falling 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Italy’s team of Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego.

The last time Canada advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals was in 2013.