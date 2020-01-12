Baraldi Photography

Canadian speedsters captured four more medals on the final day of the ISU Four Continent Short Track Championships in Montreal, Quebec.

🇰🇷 Choi Min Jeong starts Sunday where she left off on Saturday – winning 🥇, this time in the Ladies' 1000m 💪💥 🥈 Courtney Sarault 🇨🇦

🥉 Kim Alang 🇰🇷 🔢 Live Results – https://t.co/oWEvOkqxoh

▶ Live Stream – https://t.co/YZyNZOKsRS #ShortTrackSkating #FourContinents pic.twitter.com/PqAc47suAq — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) January 12, 2020

READ: Short Track: Canadians capture four medals on day one of Four Continents Championships

After coming back from a hiccup in her 1000m semifinal heat, Courtney Lee Sarault posted a time of 1 minute and 33.014 seconds in the 1000m final to stand on the second step of the podium. Choi Min Jeong of Korea took home the gold medal (1:32.712) while fellow Korean Kim Alang rounded out the podium with bronze (1:33.108). Alyson Charles also competed in the 1000m final, finishing in fifth place (1:33.297).

Canada continues to add medals to the weekend haul! Another 🥈 in the books, this one for the ladies 3000m relay. Continue watching the ISU Four Continents #ShortTrackSkating Championships: https://t.co/Xtks4NTpmi @SSC_PVC pic.twitter.com/KV9kfaL1Qb — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 12, 2020

In the women’s 3000m relay event, Canada finished with silver and a time of 4 minutes and 12.028 seconds. The team consisted of Alyson Charles, Claudia Gagnon, Courtney Lee Sarault and Danae Blais. Korea took the gold medal with a combined time of 4:11.404 and China stood on the third step of the podium with a combined time of 4:12.239.

It's a third 🥇 of the weekend for 🇰🇷's Hwang Dae Heon, and a third 🥈 for @stevendubois3 of 🇨🇦 as the Men's 1000m is decided in Montreal. 🥉 Park Ji Won 🇰🇷 🔢 Live Results – https://t.co/oWEvOkqxoh

▶ Live Stream – https://t.co/YZyNZOKsRS #ShortTrackSkating #FourContinents pic.twitter.com/2eixqfGKKh — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) January 12, 2020

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois took home his third silver medal of the weekend in the 1000m final. Dubois posted a time of 1:27.897 to finish behind Hwang Dae Heon of Korea (1:27.719) and in-front of Korean Park Ji Won (1:28.033).

In the men’s 5000m relay, the Canadian men including Cedrik Blais, Charles Hamelin, Pascal Dion and Dubois, climbed to the second step of the podium in 6 minutes and 58.892 seconds. Korea took the top spot (6:58.666), while the USA rounded out the podium with bronze (6:59.891).

On Saturday Canada took home four medals in Montreal. Dubois captured silver in both the 1500m and the 500m events. Charles and Sarault captured silver and bronze respectively in the women’s 500m event.

Kim Boutin was not present in competition this weekend due to precautionary reasons from a knee injury. Sunday concludes the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships.