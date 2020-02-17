AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Team Canada wrapped up their weekend at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City with three more medals, courtesy of Ivanie Blondin, Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu.

Blondin was golden in the women’s mass start on Sunday afternoon, clocking in a time of 8:14.020 to be crowned a world champion. She claimed the top spot on the podium after beating Korean Bo-Reum Kim (8: 14.22) and Dutch Irene Schouten (8:14.32), who finished second and third respectively.

🇨🇦's Ivanie Blondin takes 🥇 in a thrilling finish in Ladies' Mass Start at the ISU World Single Distances #speedskating 💥💪♀️ 🇰🇷 get their first 2020 world champs medal with🥈 for Kim Bo-Reum and 🥉 goes to Irene Schouten 🇳🇱 👏 pic.twitter.com/gh7CX3d8oP — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 16, 2020

This is Blondin’s second medal of the weekend. She took bronze in the women’s team pursuit alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.

On the men’s side, Belchos and Gélinas-Beaulieu completed a double podium for Canada claiming silver and bronze in the men’s mass start race. Belchos skated a time of 7:39.790 for silver, while teammate Gélinas-Beaulieu followed closely behind at 7:40.270. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands claimed the mass start title after crossing the finish line in 7:39.490.

😮💥👏 What a finish, as 🇳🇱 @JorritBergsma skates a brilliant last lap to take the final 🥇 of the ISU World Single Distances #speedskating. It's his first Mass Start success, and 5️⃣th world title overall 💪👍🏆 🇨🇦 takes 🥈 and 🥉 through @jbelch89 and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu. pic.twitter.com/aB0ADDhLDq — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 16, 2020

Overall, Team Canada had an impressive weekend at worlds. They’ll be leaving Utah Olympic Circle with 9 medals – three gold, three silver and three bronze.