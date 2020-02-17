Team Canada wrapped up their weekend at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City with three more medals, courtesy of Ivanie Blondin, Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu.
Blondin was golden in the women’s mass start on Sunday afternoon, clocking in a time of 8:14.020 to be crowned a world champion. She claimed the top spot on the podium after beating Korean Bo-Reum Kim (8: 14.22) and Dutch Irene Schouten (8:14.32), who finished second and third respectively.
This is Blondin’s second medal of the weekend. She took bronze in the women’s team pursuit alongside Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.
READ: Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds
On the men’s side, Belchos and Gélinas-Beaulieu completed a double podium for Canada claiming silver and bronze in the men’s mass start race. Belchos skated a time of 7:39.790 for silver, while teammate Gélinas-Beaulieu followed closely behind at 7:40.270. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands claimed the mass start title after crossing the finish line in 7:39.490.
READ: Laurent Dubreuil skates to bronze at Salt Lake City world championships
Overall, Team Canada had an impressive weekend at worlds. They’ll be leaving Utah Olympic Circle with 9 medals – three gold, three silver and three bronze.
