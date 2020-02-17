Team Canada wrapped up their weekend at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City with three more medals, courtesy of Ivanie Blondin, Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu.

Blondin was golden in the women’s mass start on Sunday afternoon, clocking in a time of 8:14.020 to be crowned a world champion. She claimed the top spot on the podium after beating Korean Bo-Reum Kim (8: 14.22) and Dutch Irene Schouten (8:14.32), who finished second and third respectively.

This is Blondin’s second medal of the weekend. She took bronze in the women’s team pursuit alongside  Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais.

READ: Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds

On the men’s side, Belchos and Gélinas-Beaulieu completed a double podium for Canada claiming silver and bronze in the men’s mass start race. Belchos skated a time of 7:39.790 for silver, while teammate Gélinas-Beaulieu followed closely behind at 7:40.270. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands claimed the mass start title after crossing the finish line in 7:39.490.

READ: Laurent Dubreuil skates to bronze at Salt Lake City world championships

Overall, Team Canada had an impressive weekend at worlds. They’ll be leaving Utah Olympic Circle with 9 medals – three gold, three silver and three bronze.

Related:

Jordan Belchos
Cindy Klassen
Ivanie Blondin
Ted-Jan Bloemen
Vincent De Haître
Olivier Jean

Trending:

Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Best fashion memories from Vancouver 2010
FAQ: How Team Canada men’s basketball can qualify for Tokyo 2020
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Speed Skating: Bloemen wins gold, Fish takes bronze at world championships in Utah