Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the dual moguls World Cup podium for the silver medal alongside fellow Canadian, Laurent Dumais who won bronze in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

At the Shymbulak Mountain Resort, Kingsbury climbed the second step of the podium after receiving a score of 84.66 points. Laurent Dumais posted 83.99 points for the bronze medal. Placing ahead of the Canadian’s was Horishima Ikuma of Japan (88.01).

It doesn’t get much better that this! Japan’s Ikuma Horishima was on a mission today, taking his third World Cup win of the season in this fantastic dual moguls showdown against Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury at Shymbulak (KAZ) 🤩 #moguls pic.twitter.com/efUZ7p0uFq — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 1, 2020

This is the third podium finish for Kingsbury in the dual moguls events this season. This is the first career medal for Dumais in this event on the circuit.

Sunday concludes the Dual Moguls event in Kazakhstan. The World Cup circuit heads to Krasnoyarsk, Russia from March 7-8.