At the first Diamond League stop of the year at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, Marco Arop ran a personal best of 1:44.14 to claim third place in the 800m.
World champion Donavan Brazier of the United States won the race, crossing through the finish line at 1:43.15. His teammate Bryce Hoppel finished in second with a time of 1:43.23.
This is a great result for Arop, as the field featured the silver and bronze medallists from the 2019 World Athletics Championships in addition to Brazier — Amel Tuka and Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, respectively.
Matthew Hughes was the only other Canadian competing. He finished fifth in the 3000m steeplechase with a season’s best of 8:16.25.
In June and July, World Athletics held two exhibition events — the Impossible Games and the Inspiration Games, in place of the two Diamond League stops that were scheduled to occur. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, athletes will not earn Diamond League points for this season, and there will be no final.
The next stop of the circuit will be on August 23 in Stockholm, Sweden.
