Team Canada Rewind: Olympians relive their most memorable Olympic moments

Team Canada Rewind is a brand new video series in which some of Canada’s greatest Olympians narrate their greatest Olympic performances.

In this series, you will get the chance to relive some amazing moments in Canadian sport, through the eyes and mind of the athletes themselves. Using picture-in-picture, Team Canada fans have the chance to re-experience these exceptional performances along with the athletes.

Among the athletes featured in Team Canada Rewind are Olympic champions Kyle Shewfelt, Mark Tewksbury, Bruny Surin, and Erica Wiebe. Check back every two weeks as we share these iconic Team Canada Rewind moments.

Kyle Shewfelt, Artistic Gymnastics (Athens 2004)

“As I stepped onto the floor, I said “make it happen”.

At the 2003 World Championships, Kyle Shewfelt won the bronze medal on floor exercise, finishing behind co-gold medallists, American Paul Hamm and Bulgarian Yordan Yovchev.

With both those men, as well as two-time world champion Marian Drăgulescu of Romania in the eight-man Olympic final, Shewfelt would need to be at his best to win Canada’s first ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics.

Drăgulescu had been the top qualifier, which he followed up with a score of 9.787 in the final. To many it looked unassailable. But then Shewfelt took to the floor with his trademark elegance and style.

Shewfelt’s performance was exceptional and he tied Drăgulescu’s score. After a complex tie-breaker system was used, Shewfelt was awarded his Olympic gold medal.