X Games: Megan Oldham captures a second medal in Aspen

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

Two days, two medals.

Megan Oldham followed up her big air silver with a slopestyle bronze at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday. Despite some treacherous weather conditions, the 19-year-old showed off her skills on the slopes to secure her spot on the podium.

She was joined on the podium by Eileen Gu of China in first and British skier Isabel Atkin in second.

This marks Oldham’s third career X Games medal. She claimed her first at last year’s X Games Norway, where she won big air gold.

Both women’s snowboard big air and men’s snowboard slopestyle were postponed to Sunday due to poor weather conditions. Saturday night’s men’s snowboard big air and superpipe competitions are scheduled to continue as planned.