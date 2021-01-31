Evan McEachran takes slopestyle bronze at Aspen X Games

What an end to an Xciting weekend.

Evan McEachran added a bronze to bring Team Canada’s medal haul to six at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The 23-year-old freestyle skier finished third in men’s ski slopestyle on the final day of competition.

American Nick Goepper won the event, while Ferdinand Dahl of Norway completed the podium in second.

This is McEachran’s second career X Games medal. He claimed his first last year in Aspen, where he took home a silver in the same event.

Fellow Canadian Alex Beaulieu-Marchand also competed in Sunday’s slopestyle competition, narrowly missing the podium in fourth place.

Team Canada will leave the X Games with two silvers and four bronze courtesy of McEachran, Laurie Blouin, Megan Oldham, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker.

