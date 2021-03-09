Kingsbury wins dual moguls title at worlds in Almaty

Photo: Andrey Kulagin / FIS (Fédération internationale de ski)

For the second consecutive day, Mikaël Kingsbury landed at the top of the podium at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan—this time for dual moguls.

Joining him on the podium were Australian Matt Graham and Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in second and third, respectively.

FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships Almaty 2021 – Dual Moguls results Top-3 Women:

1.Anastasiia Smirnova (RSF)

2.Viktoriia Lazarenko (RSF)

3.Anastassia Gorodko 🇰🇿 Top-3 Men:

1.@MikaelKingsbury 🇨🇦

2.Matt Graham 🇦🇺

3.Ikuma Horishima 🇯🇵 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QPWxavBmTW — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 9, 2021

Kingsbury has won the dual moguls title two times already, including at the most recent worlds in 2019. After winning yesterday’s medal, he now moves into top spot for most all-time world championship medals.

Teammate Brendan Kelly was close to the podium in fourth, while Laurent Dumais finished in 11th.

For the women, Sofiane Gagnon finished just off the podium in fourth place. Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe was ninth, while sister Chloe finished in 19th.

Competition continues on Wednesday in Almaty with aerials.