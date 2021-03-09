For the second consecutive day, Mikaël Kingsbury landed at the top of the podium at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan—this time for dual moguls.

Joining him on the podium were Australian Matt Graham and Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in second and third, respectively.

Kingsbury has won the dual moguls title two times already, including at the most recent worlds in 2019. After winning yesterday’s medal, he now moves into top spot for most all-time world championship medals.

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury defends moguls world championship title

Teammate Brendan Kelly was close to the podium in fourth, while Laurent Dumais finished in 11th.

For the women, Sofiane Gagnon finished just off the podium in fourth place. Sochi 2014 Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe was ninth, while sister Chloe finished in 19th.

Competition continues on Wednesday in Almaty with aerials.

Trending:

Kingsbury wins dual moguls title at worlds in Almaty
What are the differences between baseball and softball?
International Women’s Day: Team Canada celebrates athletes who #ChooseToChallenge
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions