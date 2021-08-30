AP Photo/Seth Wenig

US Open: Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez advance to second round

On the first day of action at the US Open, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez both advanced to the second round.

First up was Fernandez, up against World No. 88 Ana Konjuh. The two players have faced each other one time previously, during the qualifying round of the Madrid Open earlier this year. Konjuh won the match 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4.

Some heat from Leylah Annie Fernandez! 🔥 #USOpen



Live now on TSN 3 / TSN Direct. pic.twitter.com/dQevunvQN6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 30, 2021

After being down in the first set, Fernandez saved two match points in the tenth game, breaking Konjuh’s serve. In the tiebreak she held off Konjuh to win the set 7-6(3). The second set was much easier for her, winning four straight games in a row. The Laval native won the second set 6-2.

She will face Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi in the second round. Playing in her second US Open, Fernandez is looking to advance further than her second round finish at last year’s tournament.

The next Canadian to hit the court was 12th seed Auger-Aliassime, against Russian Evgeny Donskoy. The Montreal native had a nearly four hour marathon match, winning three tiebreaks to secure his victory over Donskoy.

In the first set, Donskoy held off the Canadian for the 12 games, but could not do so in the tiebreak with Auger-Aliassime winning 7-0.

In the fourth set, Auger-Aliassime was able to complete the match by converting his first match point opportunity in the tiebreak when Donskoy missed on a backhand.

Félix Auger-Aliassime survives a marathon first-round against qualifier Evgeny Donskoy! 🥵



The Canadian No. 2 advances 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) at the #USOpen in just under four hours.



What a match. pic.twitter.com/saH7kbdAic — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) August 30, 2021

Auger-Aliassime will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in the second round. At last year’s tournament, Auger-Aliassime reached the Round of 16 before falling to Dominic Thiem.

Rebecca Marino was the final Canadian in action on Monday, playing in her first US Open main draw in a decade. She was defeated by No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-3.

On Tuesday, Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil will each play their first match.