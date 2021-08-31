THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada wins 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship title

On Tuesday evening in Calgary, Team Canada won gold at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship after defeating Team USA 3-2 in sudden death 3-on-3 overtime.

In the first period, Team USA got on the board first, with Alex Carpenter scoring 9:55 into the game. Shortly afterwards, Jocelyne Larocque was sent to the box for kneeing. While on the power play, Carpenter scored her second goal of the game, putting Team USA up 2-0.

In the second period, Brianne Jenner scored on the power play for Team Canada’s first goal of the game.

Canada's Brianne Jenner with the nifty move in front of the net to cut the Americans' lead in half! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/g762uryUno — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

A couple minutes later, Jamie Lee Rattray tipped the puck into the Americans’ net to tie up the game at 2-2.

TIE GAME!



Jamie Lee Rattray with the BEAUTIFUL tip in front to tie up the Final, 2-2! #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/r7ThuSIsVi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

In the third period, neither team was able to find the back of the net. Canada was able to kill off three penalties to keep the game tied at 2-2. Goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens stood strong in net, making big saves to keep the puck out.

With the score still tied after regulation, next up was sudden death 3-on-3 OT for twenty minutes. Laroque, Jenner and Captain Marie-Philip Poulin started the extra frame for Team Canada.

Poulin scored the game winning goal for Canada with 12:38 left in overtime.

This is Team Canada’s first world championship title since 2012, when Canada defeated the United States for the win.