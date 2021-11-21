FR
Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski speed down the track

Bobsleigh: Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski win bronze at IBSF World Cup event in Austria

Head shot of Amy Stoparczyk. She has long brown hair and is wearing a black shirt. The city skyline is behind her, out-of-focus.
By Amy Stoparczyk

Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski landed on the podium in 2-woman Bobsleigh at the first World Cup event of the season on Sunday in Innsbruck.

The duo had a combined two-run time of one minute and 46.51 seconds, 0.29 seconds behind the German team of Laura Nolte and Leonie Fiebig (1:46.22). Earning second was another German duo, Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander, who clocked in with a time of 1:46.39 (+0.17).

Also competing in the 2-woman bobsleigh were Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani, who placed ninth with a time of one minute and 46.84 seconds (+0.62). Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson finished twelfth with a total of one minute and 47.05 seconds (+0.83).

On the men’s side, Justin Kripps and Cam Stones missed the podium by just 0.01 of a second. They totalled one minute and 43.49 seconds, while British duo Brad Hall and Greg Cackett clocked in at one minute and 43.48 seconds to place third. The Canadians finished fourth, 0.64 seconds behind German gold medallists Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller.

Kripps and Stones then teamed up with Ryan Sommer and Ben Coakwell to compete in the 4-man Bobsleigh. They finished sixth with a combined time of one minute and 41.92 seconds, 0.61 behind the German team of Francesco Friedrich, Alexander Schueller, Thorsten Margis, and Candy Bauer (1:41.31).

