Mikaël Kingsbury kicks off World Cup with moguls gold in Ruka

After ten long months of anticipation, the wait is finally over. On Saturday, the GOAT of moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury, returned to the hills at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Ruka to capture his 66th World Cup victory.

He showed no signs of rust while capturing his 94th World Cup medal and scoring a total of 82.99 points. Joining him on the podium were Kazakhstan’s Pavel Kolmakov in second (82.10) and Horishima Ikuma in third (81.12).

Kingsbury led the way into the finals, sitting in the top position after the men’s qualifiers. This weekend acted as a redemption for the 29-year-old who sustained an injury in Ruka last year.

“It’s incredible, I don’t know what to say last year I got injured here, I missed the event. This is probably my favourite event of the year, it’s my redemption I guess to come back and win.” – Mikael Kingsbury to FIS TV reporter following his win.

Teammates Kerrian Chunlaud and Brenden Kelly finished 17th and 18th respectively. On the women’s side, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was the highest ranked Canadian, finishing in 12th position. Sofiane Gagnonand and Maia Schwinghammer finished 16th and 17th respectfully.

Next up, both the moguls and dual moguls World Cup competition heads to Idre Fjall, Sweden from December 11 to 12.