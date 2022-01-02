Photo by: IBSF International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation

Bobsleigh: de Bruin and Bujnowski win bronze at IBSF World Cup in Sigulda

Christine de Bruin teamed up with Kristen Bujnowski to win a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh final at the IBSF World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

The Canadian duo finished with a combined two run time of 1 minute and 42.12 seconds to climb the third step of the podium. In a very close race, Elena Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the USA finished with the two-woman victory (1:41.88) and the British pair of Mica Mcneill and Adele Nicoll (1:42.10) grabbed the silver medal.

For the Canadians, this is their fourth bronze medal and podium finish in the two-man bobsleigh this season. On Saturday, de Bruin started the Olympic year out strong with a second solo victory in the women’s monobob event.

READ: Christine de Bruin starts 2022 Olympic year with monobob victory

On the men’s side, Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer finished the two-man bobsleigh in eighth position.