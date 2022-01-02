FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski win bronze at the BMW IBSF World Cup Women's Bobsleigh in Sigulda 2021/2022 on January 2, 2022. (Photo by: IBSF International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation).Photo by: IBSF International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation
Photo by: IBSF International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation

Bobsleigh: de Bruin and Bujnowski win bronze at IBSF World Cup in Sigulda

By Chloe Morrison

Christine de Bruin teamed up with Kristen Bujnowski to win a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh final at the IBSF World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

The Canadian duo finished with a combined two run time of 1 minute and 42.12 seconds to climb the third step of the podium. In a very close race, Elena Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza of the USA finished with the two-woman victory (1:41.88) and the British pair of Mica Mcneill and Adele Nicoll (1:42.10) grabbed the silver medal.

For the Canadians, this is their fourth bronze medal and podium finish in the two-man bobsleigh this season. On Saturday, de Bruin started the Olympic year out strong with a second solo victory in the women’s monobob event.

READ: Christine de Bruin starts 2022 Olympic year with monobob victory

On the men’s side, Justin Kripps and Ryan Sommer finished the two-man bobsleigh in eighth position.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Melissa Lotholz

Melissa Lotholz and Kaillie Humphries reached the podium in all eight World Cup races in 2015-16, winning gold at four…

Christine De Bruin

trending

Less than two months after Christine de Bruin switched from a World Cup brakeman to a development pilot she finished…

Christopher Spring

In December 2016, Christopher Spring stood on the podium in both the two-man and four-man events at the World Cup…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Bobsleigh

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Olympic trampoline competition features individual events for men and women. Both begin with a qualifying round in which each gymnast…

Diving

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

View all sports