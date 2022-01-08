THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mikaël Kingsbury wins 70th career World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant

Mikaël Kingsbury won his 70th career World Cup gold, and second in consecutive days, as his reign in moguls continued on home snow.

On Saturday, he won gold in the men’s moguls at Mont-Tremblant with a final score of 85.59 points.

Back to back GOLD on home soil for Canada's KING OF THE HILL 🇨🇦👑



Mikaël Kingsbury claims his second consecutive World Cup moguls victory at Mont-Tremblant 🇨🇦🎿 for win No. 70 in his career 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gntAHg5mPC — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 8, 2022

It’s the sixth World Cup medal of the season for Kingsbury, having only missed a podium once.

He finished nearly three points ahead of Sweden’s Walter Wallberg who finished with 82.66 points.

Ikuma Horishima rounded out the podium with 78.78 points to claim bronze.

The King will be in action at Deer Valley on January 13 for the final time before he heads to Beijing.