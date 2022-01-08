Mikaël Kingsbury wins 70th career World Cup gold in Mont-Tremblant
Mikaël Kingsbury won his 70th career World Cup gold, and second in consecutive days, as his reign in moguls continued on home snow.
On Saturday, he won gold in the men’s moguls at Mont-Tremblant with a final score of 85.59 points.
It’s the sixth World Cup medal of the season for Kingsbury, having only missed a podium once.
He finished nearly three points ahead of Sweden’s Walter Wallberg who finished with 82.66 points.
Ikuma Horishima rounded out the podium with 78.78 points to claim bronze.
The King will be in action at Deer Valley on January 13 for the final time before he heads to Beijing.