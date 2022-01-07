FR
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mikaël Kingsbury crowned the champion in Mont-Tremblant

By Hope Blackmore

After a two year break, the World Cup Moguls Event was back and better than ever in Mont-Tremblant. Mikaël Kingsbury didn’t miss a beat as he threw down a beautiful run to win the mogul ski singles event for his 69th career World Cup victory, and on home soil no less.

Kingsbury posted an impressive 86.24 point performance in the super final on Friday edging out the silver medalist Walter Wallberg of Sweden with 84.65 points. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima completed the podium with 83.17 points.

During the first final and qualification Kingsbury was a force to be reckoned with posting scores of 84.73 and 84.60 respectively.

“I’ve been consistent all day today which is good, but I know I’m capable of better,” the skier said in an interview with CBC.

This is the second victory this season in the mogul ski singles event for Kingsbury, who won the inaugural World Cup in Ruka back in December of 2021. The reigning Olympic champion also won gold in dual moguls in Idre Fjäll and Alpe d’Huez. Kingsbury also took home an individual bronze medal in Alpe d’Huez.

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury tops dual moguls World Cup podium in Idre Fjäll

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury kicks off World Cup with moguls gold in Ruka

There are two more chance to catch “The King” in action during at the World Cups ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. The next chance will be in Deer Valley on January 13-14.

