Mikaël Kingsbury tops dual moguls World Cup podium in Idre Fjäll

After an exciting start to the freestyle season last week in Ruka, the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup tour moved onto Idre Fjäll, Sweden with moguls and dual moguls competitions. Marking first dual moguls World Cup final of the season, Mikaël Kingsbury bounces back and triumphs to score his 67th career victory on Sunday.

We’ve all been waiting for this one for a loooooong time… Enjoy the big final matchup between Mikael Kingsbury 🇨🇦 and Ikuma Horishima 🇯🇵 from the dual moguls World Cup competition in Idre 🔥😍 #dualmoguls pic.twitter.com/OGEVXzVwJ4 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 12, 2021

The Olympic champion scored 19.00 to beat Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (16.00) in the big final a day after the Japanese athlete defeated the Canadian for the eighth time in the moguls event. Sweden’s Ludvig Fjallstrom rounded out the podium with bronze.

In the qualifying round, Kingsbury placed second with a score of 83.45, behind France’s Benjamin Cavet (83.61).

During the elimination round, Kingsbury first defeated Martin Suire of France in the round of 16, before eliminating Bradley Wilson of the United States in the next round. Kingsbury got the better of Elofsson in the semifinals.

First dual moguls comp of the season is in the books with Perrine Laffont 🇫🇷 and Mikael Kingsbury 🇨🇦 taking top spots to wrap up two days of thrilling moguls action here in Idre! 👏 #dualmoguls pic.twitter.com/ixnJ4I4RmZ — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 12, 2021

The reigning Olympic and world champion experienced a rare defeat at the second moguls World Cup on Saturday. After topping a field of 61 finishers a week ago in Ruka, Finland, the 29-year-old Canadian placed eighth overall with 81.16 points. Despite this uncharacteristic 8th, Kingsbury showed us that even the best have off-days and used it as motivation to redeem himself in Sunday’s competition.

This gold medal is his second victory of the season. Kingsbury boasts 67 career victories on the World Cup circuit among his 95 trips to the medal podium. He is pursuing a 10th consecutive World Cup season title.