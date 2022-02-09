O’Dine wins snowboard cross bronze at Beijing 2022

Meryeta O’Dine has won bronze in women’s snowboard cross at Beijing 2022.

She had advanced into big final by winning her semifinal heat, coming back from fourth place early on in the run to cross the line in first place. O’Dine had also won her quarterfinal and 1/8 final after being third-fastest in the seeding runs to start the day.

This is Canada’s fourth Olympic medal in women’s snowboard cross. Maëlle Ricker won gold at Vancouver 2010 while Dominique Maltais owns the other two, taking bronze at Turin 2006 and silver at Sochi 2014.

More to come.